5 Botches, slip-ups, and outrageous moments from WWE SmackDown Live (February 21st 2017)

@MitchNickelson by Mitch Nickelson Top 5 / Top 10 22 Feb 2017, 12:23 IST

A very botched ending

If you tuned into Tuesday night’s SmackDown Live hoping to find out who will be challenging Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, you likely were disappointed.

The show ended with what was supposed to be a tied ending to the much-hyped battle royal, only it wasn’t as close as WWE were hoping for. Luke Harper most definitely did not hit the ground at the same time as A.J. Styles and WWE now has a full week to contemplate how they’re going to fix this mess.

The ending could rightfully be called a botch so it is featured in this round of gifs.

In addition to the wacky main event ending, other moments that are showcased ahead include a Kalisto catch by Dean Ambrose that doesn’t work out like he planned as well as a brief moment of audible congratulations by Natalya, directed towards the woman she’s currently in a heated rivalry with.

SmackDown had some decent moments, but you can find those recaps elsewhere. This article is all about the stuff WWE probably wishes they could take back.

So without further delay, here are 5 of the botchiest and most outrageous moments of the night.

#5 What about Brock?

If you’re a fan of storyline continuity then you were likely screaming a vague mix of obscenities along with Brock Lesnar’s name after Daniel Bryan gave Naomi this heart-wrenching news.

The SmackDown Live Womens’ Champion had to relinquish here title because of injuries she suffered at Elimination Chamber even though there’s a Beast Incarnate-sized loophole in the 30-day defence rule.

This was a sad moment for Naomi, who’s spent so long with the WWE and finally reached a point where her talents are fully appreciated. Let’s hope that she’s still given a proper shot when she finally heals back up.