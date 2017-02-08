5 Botches, slip-ups, and outrageous moments from WWE SmackDown Live (February 7th, 2017)

Watch Kalisto struggle to stay on the top rope and ponder the mystery of Mickie James' title reigns!

@MitchNickelson by Mitch Nickelson Top 5 / Top 10 08 Feb 2017, 12:52 IST

The episode had great moments, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing

Coming off of an above average Raw, the go-home episode of SmackDown Live for the Elimination Chamber had some big shoes to fill. Thanks to a strong opening 4-Way Match, as well as a main event that had an exciting ending, they seemingly accomplished this task.

Standout moments from this night also included a good double contract signing for two of the women’s matches this Sunday, as well as a chance for the crowd to heap love on Daniel Bryan.

Some of the not-so-standout moments included a discrepancy on whether Diva’s Championship reigns count, a fan that struck a pose behind Mauro Ranallo, and Kalisto’s struggle to stay on the top rope. It can’t all run smoothly and I’m here to point out those bumps in the road.

So without further delay, here are the 5 biggest botches, slip ups, and outrageous moments from this episode of SmackDown Live...

#5 How many championships?

Mickie James has held many Women’s Championships in the WWE, but the number strangely changed between the time she walked to the ring, to when she was giving a promo moments later. The graphic that displayed while she walked to the ring stated that she was a five-time Women’s Champion but James proclaimed to her peers that the real number was six. Which one is correct?

Using the power of Google, Mickie James is a five-time Women’s Champion and also a 1-time Diva’s Champion. Mickie included the Diva’s reign but for some reason, the WWE graphics guys don’t think that the Diva’s one should count.