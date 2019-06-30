5 Hilarious botches you missed at AEW Fyter Fest 2019

There were a number of botches that fans missed at Fyter Fest

AEW presented their second pay-per-view since the launch of the company, which was considered to be one of their low-level events. Whilst Double or Nothing set the scene and showcased that AEW had arrived in the wrestling world, Fyter Fest was their follow up pay-per-view but it didn't include the likes of Chris Jericho or Dustin Rhodes and saw Kenny Omega move from the main event back to the mid-card to team with The Young Bucks.

It was a fantastic night of entertainment that allowed Jon Moxley to make his in-ring debut for the company and unleash his dark side as part of a non-sanctioned match against Joey Janela, but whilst there were so many stand out moments, there were many more moments that didn't go as planned but make for interesting watching as part of replays.

#5 The triple threat women's match

Nyla Rose wasn't able to pick up the win in Florida

Nyla Rose took on Riho and Yuka Sakazaki in a triple threat match last night at Fyter Fest, but it wasn't the match that many fans had expected. Of course, the two smaller women looked to chop down Rose since she was the much bigger threat, but as she threw the two Japanese stars around the ring, there were a number of interesting botches.

Riho's attempt at a roll-up didn't fully work out before Yuka's headscissors seemingly didn't get all of Nyla Rose because she wasn't able to roll through them without making it look really botchy. One of the biggest came when Rose had both women locked in a Camel Clutch and in a triple threat match the referee told Rose to break the hold when Riho got her foot on the ropes, but this wasn't the only incidence of this as part of the show.

