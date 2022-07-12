5 breakout stars from iconic WWE factions

WWE has a long history of iconic factions. From classic groupings such as the Fabulous Freebirds to modern cabals like The Bloodline, factions have been an important part of the product. The right stable can put a young superstar on the path to superstardom and the wrong one can be an albatross around their neck that sinks their career.

Some of the biggest stars in WWE history started out as part of these collectives, making their names as part of groups before flying solo. The likes of Bret Hart, Triple H, and Edge started out sharing the limelight before blazing their own trail. Some of the most iconic stables in history produced multiple stars, but each group had one breakout star who best capitalized on its momentum.

On that note, let's take a look at five breakout stars from some of the most legendary factions in company history

#5 The New Day was Big E's launchpad to the top of WWE

The New Day have supported each other through it all

The New Day is one of the greatest stables in modern WWE history. The trio built themselves up from a generic comic relief act to one of the most entertaining tag teams in the entire business with their quick wit and natural charisma. Each member had achieved a modicum of success before joining the stable, but their collective success propelled them to another level.

The New Day made a world champion out of tag team veteran Kofi Kingston and helped 2021 King of the Ring Xavier Woods establish himself as a singles competitor.

However, the breakout star of the faction was Big E. The homegrown superstar established himself as a tag team specialist as part of the group before embarking on an incredible solo run. The Powerhouse of Positivity went on to achieve extremely well-received Intercontinental and WWE championship reigns, making him one of the biggest babyfaces in the entire company.

#4 The Nation Of Domination helped The Rock become a megastar

The Rock is arguably the biggest star to ever come out of WWE. However, the Brahma Bull initially found it tough to create a connection as Rocky Maivia, the white meat babyface third-generation star. It wasn't until he allied himself with the Nation Of Domination that he found his connection with the audience and hit his stride.

The Nation helped many stars like Farooq, Mark Henry, and The Godfather find great success in the company. However, there is no doubt that the member of the faction that rose highest due to the group was the ten-time world champion.

Were it not for the Nation, we may never have got The Rock's incredible box office rivalries with the likes of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and John Cena. He is now one of the biggest movie stars in the world, but few would know that his rise to stardom was triggered by The Nation of Domination.

#3 Braun Strowman went from the black sheep of the Wyatt Family to The Monster Among Men

The black sheep stood out from the rest

The Wyatt Family is one of the most iconic WWE factions of the past decade. The group carried on the supernatural legacy of stables such as the Brood and Ministry Of Darkness, claiming to weed out "false prophets."

Due to the family's success, Luke Harper and Eric Rowan became a formidable tag team, while leader Bray Wyatt became a world champion.

However, The Wyatt Family's influence on Braun Strowman was far more astronomical. The Black Sheep's time with the group helped him become the best monster heel the business, memorably feuding with the likes of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Despite being the least experienced member, the Monster Among Men's momentum when he broke out as a singles competitor far outstripped that of his stablemates.

#2 WWE legend Batista benefitted greatly from his time in Evolution

Evolution launched Batista's ascent to the main event scene

Evolution was such an iconic stable that each member is almost guaranteed to end up at least a two-time WWE Hall Of Famer. With 50 world championships between them, this legendary foursome have left an indelible print on the business.

When the group was formed, however, Batista and Randy Orton were rookies looking to make their name in the company under the guidance of top star Triple H and living legend Ric Flair.

Orton became the youngest world champion in WWE history with Evolution, and despite his first reign being short, went on to achieve the feat fourteen times. However, Batista was the breakout star of the faction.

The effect of Evolution on the six-time world champion's career was immense, with his unforgettable WrestleMania 21 feud against The Game being many people's feud of the year.

Orton may have ended up winning more titles via Rated RKO, Legacy, and his rivalry with John Cena, but The Animal gained a much stronger career foundation from Evolution.

#1 The Shield catapulted Seth Rollins to superstardom

The Shield is arguably WWE's best faction in modern times. The Hounds of Justice made their debut as a trio, rose up the ranks together and all became world champions in the company.

From accruing a nearly year-long undefeated streak as a unit to each holding the world title at Money In The Bank 2016, any one of these three megastars could claim to be the breakout star.

However, in terms of immediately translating the success of the Shield to singles superstardom, Seth Rollins took the cake. The Architect won the Money In The Bank Briefcase barely a month after turning on his brothers and became a staple of the main event scene with The Authority's backing.

After battling the likes of John Cena and Brock Lesnar, Rollins became the first Shield member to win a world title with an unforgettable WrestleMania cash-in.

Being supreme talents themselves, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose eventually rose to the top of the business, but the future Visionary was definitely the breakout star.

