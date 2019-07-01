5 brilliant things done by WWE in 2019 so far

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.05K // 01 Jul 2019, 02:50 IST

WWE has touched gold with the Firefly Fun House.

We are halfway into 2019. It is no secret that WWE did not have a great run so far in 2019. The TV ratings of both RAW and SmackDown LIVE is in a downward spiral, the booking has been repetitive and the wild card rule was the final nail in the coffin.

However, we should credit WWE where it is due. Even though WWE is at an all-time low in terms of TV rating and attendance, they are standing firm by most of their decisions. All the major champions in the promotion are fan favourites and WWE did a decent job at protecting those talents. That is just the tip of the iceberg.

In this article, we will take a look at a few brilliant things WWE has done in 2019 so far.

#5 24/7 title

R-Truth is on a roll with the 24/7 title.

When the legendary Mick Foley unveiled the 24/7 title on a random episode of RAW, the crowd began booing Foley and the title. Little did they know about how brilliant that title would eventually become.

Titus O'Neil became the inaugural 24/7 champion after winning a championship scramble. However, he was soon pinned by Robert Roode on the entrance ramp. However, since then, it was all R-Truth show. The WWE veteran pinned Roode backstage and turned the title into literal gold.

Currently, the segments involving the 24/7 title are clocking in some of the most views in WWE's social media channels. Nobody expected that they would tune in to see the 24/7 title segment. Credits to R-Truth, and the likes of Carmella, Jinder Mahal, Drake Maverick, EC3 and others for making every 24/7 title segment beautiful.

