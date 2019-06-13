5 Brock Lesnar cash in scenarios that have nothing to do with Seth Rollins

Mike Chin FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 792 // 13 Jun 2019, 09:18 IST

Brock Lesnar has been chasing Seth Rollins, but what if he winds up using Money in the Bank against a different champion?

Since Brock Lesnar’s surprising victory at Money in the Bank, he has spent most of his time on WWE television haunting Seth Rollins. The story makes sense given that Rollins took the Universal Championship off of the Beast Incarnate, besides which WWE still seems to push Raw as the “A show” for the time being and so would naturally want to spotlight a top draw like Lesnar there, in front of the most viewers.

But what if Lesnar stalking Rollins is a red herring, or WWE otherwise changes its mind? After all, this title opportunity isn’t bound by time, a specific brand, or a specific title, let alone a specific person holding a championship.

Is it possible Lesnar will cash in on someone else? This article takes a look at five different scenarios for The Conqueror to cash in his Money in the Bank contract that have absolutely nothing to do with Seth Rollins.

#5. Brock Lesnar goes to war with the McMahon family

Brock Lesnar could find himself at odds with the McMahon family, starting with Shane

Shane McMahon is a far cry from the most popular Superstar in WWE today, but in terms of collecting high profile victories, he has more momentum than most of the roster. After winning the World Cup at Crown Jewel (albeit under questionable circumstances), Shane-O-Mac collected a tag title reign with The Miz, has gone on to beat his former partner twice, and most recently stole a win over Roman Reigns at Suoer ShowDown.

McMahon is as well positioned as anyone at this point to ultimately take the WWE Championship off of Kofi Kingston. If he did, Brock Lesnar could use his cash in to declare war on the McMahons, turning face, and offering fans the catharsis of seeing him decimate the boss’s son in one fell swoop.

The anti-authority gimmick is largely played out, but casting a monster like Lesnar in the role could both freshen the story device and the Beast’s character.

