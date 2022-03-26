5 Brock Lesnar matches to rewatch ahead of WrestleMania

Ever since he set foot in a WWE ring, Brock Lesnar has been one of its top stars. He's one of the few remaining characters taken seriously and is reminiscent of the yesteryear larger-than-life characters.

At this year's WrestleMania, The Beast Incarnate will take on Roman Reigns in the main event of Night 2. The stakes are at an all-time high with both the Universal and WWE titles on the line. The bout is undoubtedly among the biggest of both stars' careers.

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion has had an incredible career and has been part of some legendary battles. With another huge match around the corner, here are five Brock Lesnar matches to rewatch ahead of WrestleMania:

#5. Extreme Rules match against John Cena in 2012

Brock Lesnar and John Cena put on a violent bout.

Brock Lesnar made an incredible return to WWE on the night after WrestleMania 28 and confronted John Cena, the promotion's incumbent top babyface.

When he returned, The Beast Incarnate wasn't just a big star in pro wrestling but also the biggest pay-per-view draw in MMA until the arrivals of Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey.

Since 2004, Lesnar has competed wearing MMA shorts and gloves. He brought a new level of violence to the match and brutalized Cena. Even though Lesnar lost, the match rewards a rewatch because it's so different from standard pro wrestling fare.

#4. Brock Lesnar and CM Punk steal the show at SummerSlam 2013

Brock Lesnar and CM Punk had a great match.

Once CM Punk's 434-day run as WWE Champion ended, he started a feud with Paul Heyman. The ECW mastermind cornered the Chicago native as a heel but couldn't be associated with him as a babyface.

In one chapter of their rivalry, Punk took on Heyman's other big-ticket client, Brock Lesnar, at SummerSlam 2013. The Straight Edge Superstar and The Beast Incarnate executed an excellent match and stole the show.

Punk weathered an initial onslaught from Lesnar and used his in-ring craft to gain the upper hand. Just as he put himself on the cusp of victory, it got foiled by Heyman. Lesnar won the match after getting hold of a steel chair.

#3. Facing Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series 2018

WWE fans dreamt of a match between Daniel Bryan Brock Lesnar for years. However, the two stars faced each other in very different circumstances.

After turning heel and defeating AJ Styles, WWE inserted The American Dragon into a Champion vs. Champion match against The Beast Incarnate at Survivor Series 2018.

Bryan initially endured heavy punishment before turning the tide with a low blow. He got in several hope spots and came close to winning. However, Brock managed to counter a triangle choke and hit the F5 to grab the win.

#2. Beating the Rock at SummerSlam 2002

Brock Lesnar had a meteoric rise to the top of the card. Less than six months after his main roster debut, Lesnar won the King of the Ring tournament and challenged The Rock for the WWE Championship in the main event of SummerSlam 2002.

Over the years, The Great One's character had grown stale, and many fans were unhappy with his transition to Hollywood. The hardcore Uniondale crowd got firmly behind Lesnar, who was The Next Big Thing.

The Beast put on an impressive showing and won one of the biggest matches of his career with an F5.

#1. The main event of WrestleMania 31

Brock Lesnar had a memorable 2014. He ended The Undertaker's legendary WrestleMania Streak at the 30th edition of the event and squashed John Cena at SummerSlam 2014 to win the WWE Championship. The Beast Incarnate's dominance and Paul Heyman's incredible promos made them the most popular act in WWE.

At WrestleMania 31, Lesnar defended his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns. Vince McMahon wanted to groom the former Shield member as his next top babyface but couldn't connect with the audience. The two stars put on a hard-hitting bout where Lesnar birthed the phrase "Suplex City!"

However, fans remember the match for its conclusion, where Seth Rollins saved the day by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. The Architect captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after pinning Reigns.

