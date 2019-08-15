5 Brock Lesnar matches we still want to see in WWE

Nathan Smith FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

Despite losing the Universal Championship to Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar put on yet another great match at SummerSlam and despite all of the criticism surrounding him, Lesnar is an unstoppable man when motivated to put on a top show.

His matches with Rollins, AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor and others over the past few years have been great, and although he's not going to be around very often, there's still some room for potential classics from him on the roster right now.

While many people will criticize The Beast regardless of his actions, he's a great in-ring performer and with an all-time great roster right now, we hope he sticks around for a while. Here are five exciting feuds he should be a part of before he calls time on his career.

#5 Ali

205 Live may not be the most-watched show WWE produces right now, but the quality is incredible, and the Cruiserweight division has provided the main roster with three incredible performers in Cedric Alexander, Buddy Murphy, and Ali.

While all three of them are fantastic in the ring, Ali has the character and the promotion work as an underdog that would make a program with The Beast a spectacle.

While he'll need to be elevated quite a lot before this could happen, Ali has the talent and the personality to play the perfect underdog for Lesnar, and with his bumping ability, this could be a quality match. Right now, it's unlikely to happen, but if WWE allows Ali to continue his incredible social media promotions and use his innate ability to garner sympathy, this is one that simply has to happen.

