5 Brock Lesnar matches WWE should rebook 

Ever since his return to WWE following WrestleMania XXVIII on April 2nd, 2012, Brock Lesnar has faced many of WWE's top names. Lesnar made his much-awaited WWE return following an eight-year absence and laid out John Cena with an F5.

Following a barbaric classic with John Cena at Extreme Rules, 2012, The Beast Incarnate went on to have a series of matches with 14-time World Champion, Triple H. Following a contest at SummerSlam 2012, Brock Lesnar and The Game would go on to have two more matches at WrestleMania 29 and Extreme Rules 2013.

On the other hand, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion has had many classics with the likes of CM Punk, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor, and Seth Rollins.

Some of The Beast Incarnate's rematches with the likes of Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Goldberg were deemed sub-par at best. However, there are many current WWE Superstars on the active roster who have faced Brock Lesnar one-on-one in singles action but did not have a memorable outing.

There have been a couple of past WWE Superstars, such as Dean Ambrose (now known as Jon Moxley), who have been critical about working with Brock Lesnar.

On the bright side, a disappointing first outing with Brock Lesnar can lead to classic rematches. For example, when The Beast Incarnate snapped The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania XXX, the match did not live up to expectations apart from the conclusion.

However, The Deadman and the former WWE Champion pulled off two great pay-per-view matches the following year during the main event of SummerSlam along with closing the show at Hell in a Cell as well.

Let's take a look at five opponents WWE should book Brock Lesnar in a rematch with.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs Randy Orton

Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton broke into WWE together. Both men began their respective professional wrestling careers in WWE's former developmental system known as Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) and both men made their WWE main roster debuts in 2002.

The Legend Killer enjoyed multiple World Championship reigns and main evented WrestleMania as well. Many believe Lesnar could have enjoyed similar success if not for his shock departure in 2004.

Following the former WWE Champions return in 2012, an encounter with The Viper was considered to be a dream match for The Beast Incarnate.

Four years following Brock Lesnar's return, WWE announced that he would be taking on Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2016. This match would be the first time both of them would lock horns on a PPV.

The WWE Universe were excited to witness the match they all wanted to see. However, the match went the exact opposite of how the fans envisioned.

The Beast Incarnate pretty much just tossed The Viper around and sent him through the announce table. It was not until the last few minutes that Orton bounced back and hit a middle-roped DDT and a couple of RKOs.

The climax of the match was intriguing as Orton became one of the very few to kick out of an F5. As the match was about to pick up, Brock Lesnar sliced open the side of The Viper's head with a series of elbows, and the match was ended via TKO.

Many fans hoped for more than eleven minutes for a SummerSlam main event and they were left empty-handed with a confusing finish to a rather dull match.

WWE should consider booking a rematch between these two and it could easily main event any PPV. Both men are considered to be top draws and a feud between the two former WWE Champions will be well-received by the fans as well.

Since, both men are currently on RAW, it will be easier to book the rematch as well.