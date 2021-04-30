5 rumored Brock Lesnar WWE matches that didn't happen

Former UFC champion Brock Lesnar was WWE's center of attention from 2012 to 2020. Known for his brute force, Lesnar showed no mercy to his opponents and had a dominating run.

During his second tenure with WWE, Brock Lesnar was part of some compelling storylines. From ending The Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania streak to becoming the first wrestler to beat Goldberg clean, Lesnar did it all.

Apart from that, Brock Lesnar also had some classic one-off matches against the likes of CM Punk and AJ Styles.

While these storylines came to fruition, many plans surrounding the eight-time WWE World Champion remained on the drawing board. WWE's creative team never approved of them, leaving countless WWE fans dismayed.

On that note, here are five rumored Brock Lesnar WWE matches that did not happen.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs. Keith Lee vs. Drew McIntyre - WrestleMania 37

Reigns vs Goldberg, Edge vs Orton & an interesting twist: McIntyre vs Lesnar vs Keith Lee. Lots of variables in play, especially the attendance factor. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 10, 2020

The ever-reliable WrestleVotes reported in early December that WWE was planning for three blockbuster encounters at WrestleMania 37. One of those three much-awaited fixtures involved Brock Lesnar taking on Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee in a triple threat match.

Many WWE fans clamored for a contest between Lesnar and Lee. While both have a similar size, Lee brings a good mix of agility to his arsenal of moves. A confrontation at the 2020 Royal Rumble led to many fans believing that they would witness the match in the future.

Drew McIntyre's inclusion would have added a whole new dimension to the match. The Scottish Warrior eliminated Lesnar from last year's Royal Rumble and beat him at the corresponding WrestleMania to win his first-ever WWE Championship.

McIntyre also beat Keith Lee in a later episode of RAW to retain his title. However, the plans backfired when Lesnar showed no intentions of signing a contract with WWE. Keith Lee suffered an injury just before the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and also missed WrestleMania 37.

Drew McIntyre was subsequently left to fend for himself and unsuccessfully challenged Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

