Backstage details on original plan for Aleister Black to beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship - Report

Former NXT Champion Aleister Black has been missing from action for a long time. While some fans were worried that Black's name might pop up during WWE's flurry of releases yesterday, he is still a part of the company. Aleister Black may not have had a significant run on the main roster, but at one point, he was being groomed to become the next WWE Champion.

PWInsider reported that WWE does have plans for Aleister Black and he has been shooting vignettes for his return. It will be interesting to see if Black's new avatar will help him find success in WWE or not.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that Aleister Black and Drew McIntyre were both being groomed to become top stars in WWE. However, the company chose McIntyre to dethrone Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 instead of Black:

"In fact, in early 2020, he was one of the two people considered to beat Lesnar and win the WWE title at WrestleMania. Black and McIntyre were both being groomed but the decision was made by McMahon that McIntyre was the most over of the two and he got the title. Black’s fortunes changed when Heyman was removed from power shortly after WrestleMania."

What could be next for Aleister Black?

Aleister Black had turned heel in August 2020. He was last seen in October during his short-lived feud with Kevin Owens. Last month, it was reported that he had been dealing with minor injuries.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed the story that Black has been filming promos lately, indicating that his return is imminent.

Aleister Black is one of the most underused superstars in WWE. So it comes as a surprise that he was, at one point, being considered to become the next top champion.