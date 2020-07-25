5 Brutal Brock Lesnar moments in WWE

Brock Lesnar has been one of the most fearsome Superstars to ever enter a WWE ring. A multiple-time WWE Champion as well as a former UFC Champion, Brock has been a dominant force in WWE.

The Beast has shown us over the years that he can also be as brutal and awe-inspiring as they come. With Lesnar not on WWE television right now due to the ongoing circumstances, we decided to take a look at some of Brock Lesnar's most brutal WWE moments.

#5 Brock Lesnar doesn't care about Heath Slater's kids

We start off our list with an angle from RAW in August 2016. This was at the time when Heath Slater was a free agent bouncing between RAW and SmackDown which was incredibly entertaining.

Slater interrupted while Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman were in the ring. Slater came out and cut a promo that all he had to do to win a RAW contract was to beat Brock Lesnar one on one.

After being ignored by Heyman, Slater got up on the apron and said that he had kids who depended on him. Brock Lesnar invited Slater into the ring. Lesnar then told Slater that he “didn’t give a ****” about his kids before viciously taking him to suplex city.

This promo from Slater led to his "I Got Kids" catchphrase which he later revealed was a complete accident:

Brother, I literally had a promo with Brock and halfway through the promo cause it was one of those interaction ones, me and Paul [Heyman] going back and forth, I just forgot my next line.

When you’re out there, with all the written promos most of the time, it’s like you forget you know, cause it’s not really you saying it so I just turned into me out there. It’s like, ‘Man, I got kids!’ I guess Vince heard that and was like, ‘That sounds obnoxious, but I love it!'