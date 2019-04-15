×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Brutal moments we can't believe WWE allowed

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.12K   //    15 Apr 2019, 17:55 IST


The Rated-R Superstar Edge and Mick Foley went to the limit in 2006 when they met in a Hardcore match at WrestleMania 22.
The Rated-R Superstar Edge and Mick Foley went to the limit in 2006 when they met in a Hardcore match at WrestleMania 22.

The WWE has always been about exciting matches, shocking moments and larger than life characters.

From the company's early days with the likes of Hulk Hogan to the gritty times of the Attitude Era to the modern day where smaller, more athletic stars like AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston lead the way.

But for as long as professional wrestling has been around, there have been those few moments that stand out from the rest.

These moments were so brutal, so shocking that the audience, those in the arena and those watching at home have been left with their jaws' dropped.

So moments have been so brutal, we often wondered how WWE got away with them.

Here are five truly brutal moments we still can't believe WWE allowed to show.

#5. Bubba destroys Mae Young

Bubba demolished the legendary women's wrestler for two weeks on RAW.
Bubba demolished the legendary women's wrestler for two weeks on RAW.

Though Mae Young is sadly no longer with us, the legendary Superstar's legacy continues on.

The namesake of the company's annual women's competition, Mae was also a former Women's Champion, and wrestled across nine decades, from the 1930s to the 2010s.

Advertisement

In 2000 though, at the spry age of 77, Mae came across the Dudley Boyz, with Bubba Ray having a tendency for powerbombing women.

In one of the most shocking moments in RAW history, the future TNA World Champion powerbombed Mae off the entrance ramp through a table.

Despite the stunt obviously being a huge risk for her, Mae was thrilled about the idea, in stark contrast to Bubba backstage who was worried for her safety.

And the most shocking thing: Bubba didn't do this once. He did it twice!

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
The Undertaker Mick Foley
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 24-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
5 scariest moments in WWE history
RELATED STORY
Top 5 moments of Batista's WWE Career
RELATED STORY
5 most memorable Elimination Chamber moments
RELATED STORY
5 WWE moments that genuinely scared fans
RELATED STORY
5 most memorable Wrestlemania Moments of the 2010s
RELATED STORY
5 best OMG WWE moments
RELATED STORY
5 WWE WrestleMania 35 moments that we wish didn't happen
RELATED STORY
5 Craziest moments in ECW history
RELATED STORY
Top 10 iconic extreme moments in WWE history
RELATED STORY
5 of the scariest moments in WWE history
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us