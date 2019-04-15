5 Brutal moments we can't believe WWE allowed

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.12K // 15 Apr 2019, 17:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Rated-R Superstar Edge and Mick Foley went to the limit in 2006 when they met in a Hardcore match at WrestleMania 22.

The WWE has always been about exciting matches, shocking moments and larger than life characters.

From the company's early days with the likes of Hulk Hogan to the gritty times of the Attitude Era to the modern day where smaller, more athletic stars like AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston lead the way.

But for as long as professional wrestling has been around, there have been those few moments that stand out from the rest.

These moments were so brutal, so shocking that the audience, those in the arena and those watching at home have been left with their jaws' dropped.

So moments have been so brutal, we often wondered how WWE got away with them.

Here are five truly brutal moments we still can't believe WWE allowed to show.

#5. Bubba destroys Mae Young

Bubba demolished the legendary women's wrestler for two weeks on RAW.

Though Mae Young is sadly no longer with us, the legendary Superstar's legacy continues on.

The namesake of the company's annual women's competition, Mae was also a former Women's Champion, and wrestled across nine decades, from the 1930s to the 2010s.

Advertisement

In 2000 though, at the spry age of 77, Mae came across the Dudley Boyz, with Bubba Ray having a tendency for powerbombing women.

In one of the most shocking moments in RAW history, the future TNA World Champion powerbombed Mae off the entrance ramp through a table.

Despite the stunt obviously being a huge risk for her, Mae was thrilled about the idea, in stark contrast to Bubba backstage who was worried for her safety.

And the most shocking thing: Bubba didn't do this once. He did it twice!

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement