5 burning questions to be answered on WWE RAW after WrestleMania XL

WWE WrestleMania XL was a blockbuster, record-breaking, and history-making night. It had dream matches, majestic entrances, celebrity appearances, amazing surprises, and more, including seven title changes. The world is still reeling from the events of Philadelphia, but unlike other premium live events, there's no time to let it sink in because The Showcase of The Immortals is a two-night event.

That means that Monday Night RAW is just hours away, so there's no rest for the weary, as the company begins another annual cycle of storytelling. The good news is that the WWE Universe won't have to wait as long as usual for answers from the red brand regarding what transpired in Philadelphia.

Here are four of the biggest burning questions to be answered on RAW after WrestleMania XL:

#5: What's next for Sami Zayn, Gunther, and Chad Gable after WWE WrestleMania XL?

Expand Tweet

Sami Zayn pulled off an upset win over Gunther and claimed the Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows. The Underdog from the Underground ended The Ring General's record 666-day reign, shocking and delighting the audience in equal measure. The Imperium leader's great rival, Chad Gable, played a part in Zayn's win, training the latter for his victory.

In the aftermath of Saturday's epic title change, plenty of questions arise, but the main one is "Who will be the first challenger?" Will The Ring General seek to reclaim his gold? Will Master Gable call in the "favor" the new titleholder owes him? Will someone like Bronson Reed, who defeated Zayn less than a month ago, stake his claim? We can't wait to find out.

#4: Who will be Rhea Ripley's next rival after Becky Lynch?

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley opened up WrestleMania XL by defeating Becky Lynch in an amazing clash to retain the WWE Women's World Title. Mami outlasted The Man, adding another victory against an all-time great to her catalog. Courtesy of another brilliant performance at The Showcase of The Immortals, The Eradicator has cemented herself as a dominant force in the division.

The Australian sensation has run through most of the division, although she still has unfinished business with Liv Morgan. Will one of Mami's old rivals resurface to provide her next task? Will a debuting or returning star confront her, providing a new, unexpected challenge?

The RAW after WrestleMania will probably give us the answers.

#3: What happens next in the World Heavyweight Championship scene on WWE RAW?

Expand Tweet

The World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL had plenty of twists and turns.

Seth Rollins entered as champion, but despite his best efforts, The Visionary's title run was ended by The Scottish Psychopath. Following his brilliant victory, Drew McIntyre landed verbal blows on guest commentator CM Punk. However, the move backfired as The Voice of The Voiceless attacked the newly-crowned World Heavyweight Champion.

Damian Priest finally seized the opportunity as Senor Money in the Bank successfully cashed in his briefcase and walked out of Lincoln Financial Field with the title. It will be interesting to see who will be the first superstar to challenge the new World Heavyweight Champion. Will The Visionary or The Scottish Warrior pursue a rematch? Will a new challenger emerge?

#2: Honorable mentions

Expand Tweet

WWE RAW is a three-hour show, and it will follow almost nine hours of action at WrestleMania XL, so there will be more than four questions to address. First off, since all the other main roster titles were rebranded, will the newly split RAW Tag Team Championship also receive a revamp?

Secondly, with RAW after WrestleMania being famous for surprises, callups, debuts, and returns, it'll be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for fans this year. With Backlash only three weeks away, how will the red brand kick off the Road to Lyon? The traditionally most-anticipated television show of the year will be one to watch!

#1: Which brand will Cody Rhodes be on after winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes, one of Monday Night RAW's top babyfaces, won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. That title was native to SmackDown during Roman Reigns' iconic run, becoming almost synonymous with the blue brand.

Now that The American Nightmare holds the prestigious championship, will he move to Fridays or bring the title to Monday Night RAW? If he does the latter, will Damian Priest instead uproot himself to the blue brand? Will The Punishment take The Judgment Day with him or drift apart from them? The World Title placement situation will be very intriguing to follow on RAW.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE