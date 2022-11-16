5 Celebrities who could be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE is an entertainment institution. The promotion has existed in various forms dating back to the 1950s, with millions of fans regularly tuning in from home or coming to live shows to catch the action. Pro wrestling as a whole dates back even further.

With such a long history, WWE chooses to honor the legends who helped lay the industry's foundation and those who have made an impact on fans and business alike. The Hall of Fame has existed since 1993 and features many of the greatest wrestlers to ever exist.

Along with the standard WWE Hall of Fame is the Celebrity Wing. This wing honors celebrities who have made an impact in pro wrestling, with some more fitting for the honor than others.

Celebrities in the Hall of Fame include Mike Tyson, Donald Trump, Mr. T, and Ozzy Osbourne, among others. With the 2023 Hall of Fame only a handful of months away, which celebrity could be next?

Below are five celebrities who could be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

#5. Logan Paul has already headlined a major Premium Live Event

Logan Paul at Crown Jewel

Logan Paul is a controversial personality. He's an influencer, YouTuber, actor, and podcaster. He's also dabbled in music and amateur boxing. While he has had scandals in the past, Paul is also one of the most famous celebrities in the world.

The Maverick first began appearing for WWE in 2021, but he signed a deal with the promotion in 2022. He made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 by teaming with The Miz to battle The Mysterios. He and The Miz then had a singles bout at SummerSlam.

The YouTuber just headlined a major Premium Live Event when he battled Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. That bout, alongside his previous two matches, alone makes him worthy of a Hall of Fame induction. If he keeps wrestling on a semi-regular basis, however, he may end up skipping the Celebrity Wing altogether.

#4. Cyndi Lauper's contributions to the rise of the WWE is underdiscussed

Cyndi Lauper is a pop star best known for her hit singles such as "Girls Just Want To Have Fun," "True Colors," and "Time After Time" from the 1980s. She's also performed in musicals and even acts from time to time.

During Cyndi's rise to fame, legendary manager Captain Lou Albano was often featured in her music videos. Their relationship helped lead to Cyndi appearing on WWE television, even escorting Wendi Ritcher to the ring at the first-ever WrestleMania.

Lauper should have been among the first individuals inducted into the Celebrity Wing of the WWE Hall of Fame. She helped create the Rock 'N Wrestling Connection that helped make the-then WWF mainstream to a level it had never been previously. Her induction is long overdue.

#3. Bad Bunny already made a big impact and he'll likely appear again

Bad Bunny and The Miz

Bad Bunny is arguably the biggest musician in the world. He's won numerous awards over the past few years, including the Grammys and Billboard Music Awards. He's also an actor known for his role in Narcos: Mexico.

The talented musician appeared on RAW several times and even won the 24/7 Championship. In addition to the comedic bits, he had a tag team match with Damian Priest, The Miz, and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37 and then competed in the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Given his two high-profile matches, Bad Bunny is a shoe-in to join the Hall of Fame. Winning the 24/7 Championship and appearing on WWE programming multiple times only enhances the likelihood. Given his fandom, he'll likely appear many more times in the future.

#2. Andy Kaufman deserves a nod

Andy Kaufman was an enigma in entertainment. He was often confused about being a comedian, but he was more of a performance artist. Kaufman loved eliciting reactions from the audience, be it good or bad.

Kaufman regularly did a bit where he called himself the Inter-Gender Wrestling Champion while competing with smaller women. This eventually led to Kaufman joining Memphis Wrestling and competing against Jerry "The King" Lawler. The two even had a highly publicized argument on Late Night with David Letterman.

While he never competed for WWE, the fact that Andy Kaufman is not already a member of the Hall of Fame is a total headscratcher. He laid the foundation for celebrities in pro wrestling and did it better than almost anybody. Hopefully, he'll be posthumously inducted sooner rather than later.

#1. Johnny Knoxville had an incredible WrestleMania

Johnny Knoxville and the Jackass Forever crew

Johnny Knoxville is an actor and stuntman. Known for being in the Jackass movies and series, Knoxville has dozens of acting credits to his name, including Men In Black II, Walking Tall, The Ringer, and Mainstream.

Knoxville appeared on WWE RAW a handful of times over the years, but he took a more active role in the company this year. He appeared on the Day 1 event before competing in the 2022 Royal Rumble. This led to a rivalry with Sami Zayn that culminated in a match at WrestleMania 38.

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville was a controversial match for some, but most loved the insane antics. Competing in a major WrestleMania bout, along with all of the other segments and appearances should be more than enough for Knoxville to earn a spot in the Hall of Fame.

