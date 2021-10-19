5 challengers for Charlotte Flair's RAW Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair has been reigning RAW Women's Championship since defeating Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam. She is back on her throne as one of the top women's superstars in WWE as she continues to create her legacy in the industry.

She successfully defended her title against Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules, showing her dominance.

Charlotte recently faced a stern test from Bianca Belair, with the champion having to resort to using a steel chair to get herself disqualified in their title match on RAW.

Let's take a look at five challengers for Charlotte Flair's RAW Women's Championship, starting with The EST.

#5 Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Charlotte Flair defended her Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. Bianca came very close to defeating The Queen, but Charlotte got herself disqualified to bring the match to an end.

After the match, The EST of WWE picked up the steel chair that Charlotte used to get her disqualified. Belair proceeded to hit Charlotte with it, to let out her frustrations. It's definitely not the end of this rivalry. Despite Bianca fighting for the SmackDown Women's Title at Crown Jewel, her home is on RAW, with Charlotte's home now SmackDown.

Could the writing be on the wall and we end up seeing Bianca Belair win the SmackDown Women's Championship at Crown Jewel? A championship vs. championship match at the Survivor Series would be perfectly set up for the next pay-per-view in November. Of course, historically, Survivor Series is the annual RAW vs. SmackDown event.

This would lead us to once having one double-champion, but down the road it is likely each brand's championship will end up back on the right show.

Time will tell, but Crown Jewel could be a big factor in how the future of the women's division will look.

Bianca Belair spoke about facing Charlotte Flair in an interview with TalkSPORT last year:

"We have two great athletes in the ring and we’re only going to bring out the best in each other. So I’m excited to have more opportunities to really get down in the ring with her, but I feel like we haven’t even really shown what we can do yet – we’re going to create some magic in the ring one day." Bianca Belair (h/t ewrestlingnews)

We certainly can't wait to see some of that magic once again in the ring between Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair.

