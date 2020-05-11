5 Challengers for Braun Strowman following his win over Bray Wyatt at WWE Money in the Bank

Braun Strowman retained the WWE Universal Title at MITB

At tonight's WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Braun Strowman retained the WWE Universal Championship in a match that was filled with proper drama and storytelling, as 'The Monster Among Men' got the better of his former Wyatt Family member, Bray Wyatt, both in the ring and in terms of mind games.

Having won the Universal Championship off Goldberg at last month's WrestleMania 36, this was Braun Strowman's first successful title defense, and the top Champion of SmackDown is now bound to enjoy a title reign which is guaranteed to last a little longer. The reigning Champion overcame one of his toughest challengers in the form of Wyatt.

However, Braun Strowman certainly shouldn't be taking things lightly, given the fact that the SmackDown roster is filled with some absolute top names and quite a lot of whom are on the hunt for a shot at the Universal Title.

There is no doubt about the fact that 'The Monster Among Men' currently has a big target on his back as one of the two World Champions in WWE today and in the aftermath of his first successful defense of the Universal Championship, it now remains to be seen which Superstar steps up as Braun Strowman's next title challenger.

With that being said, here are five Superstars who could step up to the plate and challenge Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship, while new MITB briefcase holder Otis quietly observes and waits for the right opportunity.

#5 Daniel Bryan

Strowman vs Bryan would be fun to watch

At Money in the Bank, Daniel Bryan put on a tremendous performance, much like every other competitor who was involved. But the former WWE Champion was unable to get his hands on the briefcase and earn himself a guaranteed shot at a World Title.

This would seem like the perfect opportunity for WWE to bring a conclusion to Bryan's on-going feud against the likes of King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Sami Zayn on SmackDown and have him shift his focus on the Universal Championship from the Intercontinental Championship.

A feud between Bryan and Braun Strowman could actually produce some exciting matches, despite the in-ring difference between the two competitors. With Drew Gulak by his side, it will definitely be interesting to watch Daniel Bryan trying to submit 'The Monster Among Men'.