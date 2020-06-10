5 Challengers for Io Shirai’s NXT Women’s Championship

The new NXT Women's Champion will be looking to dive into her first big feud early on.

Who will dare to step up and challenge The Genius of the Sky?

The Genius now rules the skies

NXT TakeOver: In Your House was a remarkable event that gave the WWE Universe everything it could ask for. From a multi-women tag team match to a dominant victory for a new Superstar, there was everything for everyone during the night.

However, the match that stole the show saw Charlotte Flair defend her NXT Championship against Io Shirai and former Champion Rhea Ripley. With rumors circulating that Shirai was slated to switch brands soon, fans expected Flair to retain the title or Ripley to take it back from The Queen of WWE.

The three women put up an extremely good match before The Genius of the Sky surprised everyone by delivering a moonsault to Ripley off the top rope and pinning her to win the title.

With Shirai now holding the title as a brand new Champion, there are some very interesting rivalries that NXT could work on in the coming months.

With that in mind, we will look a the five Superstars who could challenge Shirai for the NXT Women’s Championship in the coming months.

Before checking out who could challenge The Genius of the Sky for the title, watch what Charlotte Flair had to say about her role in WWE NXT

#5 Shotzi Blackheart

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have been praised for their magical entrance in NXT but the real entrance that makes us all pop belongs to Shotzi Blackheart. The woman who pulls up to the NXT ring in a mini-tank has proven her mettle over the past few months and she gave former NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler a tough time during her way out of the NXT brand.

Blackheart has had some big matches in NXT and it seems like the WWE creatives are already invested in her skills and her character.

Blackheart is one of the most unique characters in NXT

Do you hear it? https://t.co/fgVo6ejaIi — Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) June 9, 2020

Judging by the way Blackheart is going in NXT, it’s only a matter of time before she gets some big chances ahead of some other seasoned performers. Blackheart is arguably one of the best Superstars in NXT today and we could see the new babyface get a big match against Io Shirai sooner rather than later.

Even though Blackheart may not be booked to win the NXT Women’s Championship soon, a feud for the title early in her career could help her develop even more and allow the NXT Universe to see how much faith the creatives have in her as we can end up watching her wear the belt around her waist before she switches to another brand.

