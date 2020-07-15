5 Challengers for new NXT Champion Keith Lee

In the last episode of NXT, Keith Lee was victorious in the Winner Takes All match against Adam Cole. The triumph ended Cole's historic reign as NXT Champion and it also shifted the landscape within NXT.

Instead of two different stars holding separate titles, one man now holds both the NXT and North American titles. That man, Keith Lee, is a face and he takes over after a year-plus reign from the heel Adam Cole and Undisputed Era.

In the time that Cole reigned as NXT Champion, Johnny Gargano went from face to heel, Karrion Kross debuted, and Finn Balor also returned to the brand where he made his name. Several other top stars such as Matt Riddle and Dominik anchored the men's division besides Keith Lee himself.

With a new NXT Champion atop the brand, it begs the obvious question - who's next and will be battling Lee for his newly won title? This slideshow is mainly considering challengers for the NXT Championship since as we expect him to likely be dropping the NXT North American Championship soon.

Gargano would have been a choice but he and Lee have already feuded this year. That feud could be revisited if they see fit. Cameron Grimes may one day be a main-event star and perhaps he may even challenge Lee for the North American Championship.

Everyone will obviously be gunning for The Limitless One since he holds both titles so here are five potential challengers for Keith Lee and the NXT Championship.

#5 Killian Dain

The Beast of Belfast

After his feud with Riddle, Dain has been left to wander. He'll fight other people here and there but he hasn't really had a feud or storyline to sink his teeth into. He did recently battle Damian Priest who has turned face within the last few months.

Advertisement

But just like Dijakovic, Dain is an extremely agile and talented big man. He may not pull off the same athletic feats that both Lee and his friend are able to pull off, but he's still athletic in the veins of Kevin Owens. Dain can use both power and speed to attack his opponents.

Dain hasn't been booked as a main-event guy but he's had good matches with everyone he's faced. It would make sense for him to eventually target Lee. We would get another match of big-man magic and Dain could show off his skills against someone his size.