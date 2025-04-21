5 Challengers for new Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena after WrestleMania 41

John Cena won his record-breaking 17th WWE world title by beating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. The win wasn't without controversy, however, as Travis Scott helped to ruin the match.

The challenger blasted Rhodes with a low blow after bashing him face-first into an exposed turnbuckle. The title change wasn't a huge surprise since Cena is on his retirement tour.

He was going to capture the belt at some point, and WrestleMania is the biggest show of the year. Now that it's in the books, the next five WWE stars could emerge to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

#5. Randy Orton and John Cena will always be linked in WWE

One of the most obvious challengers for John Cena now that he’s the Undisputed WWE Champion is longtime rival Randy Orton.

Before WrestleMania 41 was even two weeks away, WWE advertised The Viper on the poster for backlash. The premium live event happens to take place in Orton‘s hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.

For that reason, expect Orton to get a title shot at Backlash. He could get a few opportunities due to his standing and especially if he gets cheated out of winning like Rhodes was.

#4. LA Knight will be looking for a new challenge

LA Knight lost the United States Title at WrestleMania 41. Could that have been done to set him up as a potential challenger for the heel Undisputed WWE Champion?

The Megastar teamed with Cena two years ago when combating The Bloodline. Things have greatly changed since their last meeting.

The two former allies could square off over the title. The promo battles alone would be worth the price of admission as evidenced on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

#3. Roman Reigns has a history with John Cena

Another big name who also lost at WrestleMania 41 is Roman Reigns. He’ll likely take another hiatus after The Show of Shows since he works a mostly part-time schedule now.

Officials held off on booking Roman's rematch with Cody for the Undisputed WWE Title, allowing others to get the spotlight he enjoyed for four years.

With John Cena retiring at the end of 2025, expect Roman Reigns to be across the ring from him at some point before the end of the year. Since he lost his match and will likely disappear for some time, his title shot will likely come later in the summer.

#2. CM Punk will be on another rampage after WrestleMania 41

CM Punk blasted both The Rock and John Cena after they turned on Cody Rhodes at the Elimination Chamber PLE. Despite his top star status in WWE, Punk hasn't gotten a title shot since his return in late 2023.

An injury prevented that after the 2024 Royal Rumble, as he missed out on competing at WrestleMania 40. He was about to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title but was interrupted by an angry Seth Rollins.

Since his fortunes haven’t seen him vying for a title just yet, don't be surprised if Punk opposes one of the biggest rivals of his career.

Cena needs to face some of his past enemies, and Punk was the antithesis of Cena during the height of his WWE run.

#1. Cody Rhodes deserves a fair rematch

Cody Rhodes will certainly be owed a rematch unless The Rock uses his influence to deny him. If a star loses a championship clean, then they have less grounds for a rematch.

That hasn’t stopped bookers from granting rematches to certain stars over the years. With the fashion in which Cena beat The American Nightmare, he deserves another shot at regaining the title he held over the last year.

Roman Reigns wasn't screwed out of the title yet never had a rematch. Rhodes is a full-timer and was cheated, so he has more grounds to get a shot at the man who stole the title from his grasp.

