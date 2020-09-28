5 Challengers for new WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn after Clash of Champions

The Clash of Champions 2020 pay-per-view started off in the best way possible with a match that had the entire WWE Universe on the edge of their seat. With three of WWE's best competing against each other in a Ladder Match to determine the undisputed WWE Intercontinental Champion; Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, and Jeff Hardy put an instant classic in one of the best matches of 2020.

While many expected this to be just another regular Ladder Match, the three veterans of the business made sure that this one stood head and shoulders above the ones in recent memory. By the end of the bout, it was former champion Sami Zayn who once again reigned supreme and got his hands on the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The Mad Genius outsmarted both Hardy and Styles, handcuffing the former champion's ear with a ladder and did the same with The Phenomenal One's wrist.

With this win, Sami Zayn re-entered his name into the WWE Hall of Intercontinental Champions but the two-time champion will definitely have a big target on his back. And with Zayn's Artist Collective status with fellow SmackDown champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura being unknown, the newly crowned champion is bound to have a tough road ahead of himself.

This article takes an in-depth look into five WWE Superstars who could challenge Sami Zayn for the WWE Intercontinental Championship from the Blue brand.

#5. Sami Zayn grants Jeff Hardy an immediate rematch

Jeff Hardy and Sami Zayn

Jeff Hardy won the WWE Intercontinental Championship back in mid-August by pinning AJ Styles at the ThunderDome. The win marked the beginning of Hardy's fifth reign as WWE IC Champion, however, within the span of two months, The Charismatic Enigma has now dropped the title to Sami Zayn.

Being the former champion, not only does Jeff Hardy deserve an immediate rematch for the title but for that performance alone at Clash of Champions, the 43-year-old, who doesn't seem to be slowing down with age, should get another crack at Zayn's newly won title.

A singles match between Jeff Hardy and Sami Zayn would be fireworks, of course. And given that both men are so highly athletic, they certainly are more than capable of putting together another masterpiece with the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line.