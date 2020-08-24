5 Challengers for NXT Champion Karrion Kross

At NXT TakeOver: XXX, Karrion Kross faced his biggest challenge yet. Challenging for the NXT Championship, Kross had a hard time putting away the Limitless One, Keith Lee. However, after an incredible war between the two sluggers, Kross planted Lee with an avalanche Doomsday Saito for the win.

Unfortunately, Kross was injured early in the bout. Reportedly, he separated his shoulder and is looking to get an MRI this week. Hopefully, it's nothing too serious. We're looking to see what Karrion Kross can do as NXT Champion.

Several NXT Superstars could pose a serious threat to Kross if he's not injured. That's why we're looking at the top five prospects to take on Karrion Kross for his NXT Championship today.

#5 Tommaso Ciampa comes back for his NXT Championship

Tommaso Ciampa

At NXT TakeOver: XXX, it was revealed that the Psycho Killer would be making his return to NXT on the next episode. Tommaso Ciampa hasn't been seen since Karrion Kross brutalized him at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

What's the former NXT Champion have planned going forward? Hopefully, it's a rematch with Kross. Tommaso Ciampa is, if anything, incredibly crafty. We've seen him walk away from matches that seemed to be out of his reach, pulling out something last minute to pull out a win. Johnny Gargano, Aleister Black, Velveteen Dream and more struggled to tear Goldie away from Ciampa.

We all know just how obsessed Ciampa is with the NXT Championship. Now that Karrion Kross is holding it, Ciampa may have more motivation this time around. Post-Keith Lee, a return to Kross' first real feud in NXT is a great way to start his NXT Title run. Could we