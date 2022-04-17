5 potential challengers for Ricochet's WWE Intercontinental Championship

Ricochet won the Intercontinental Championship by defeating Sami Zayn on the March 4, 2022, episode of SmackDown. He has since defended the title against Zayn, Angelo, Humberto, and Jinder Mahal in spectacular fashion.

The former NXT Superstar will be the workhorse champion on the blue brand now that Roman Reigns holds both world titles. As a result, he needs fresh challengers to step up and challenge him for the gold.

If you have followed The One and Only for a while, you will know he is a very deserving champion. After months of spinning his wheels, it was nice to see WWE backing him and placing him in a prominent position.

The high-flyer is one of the best wrestlers on the planet, and the company would be wise to have him showcase his in-ring expertise against some credible opponents. In that regard, here are five potential challengers for Ricochet's Intercontinental Championship.

#5. On our list of potential opponents for Ricochet and his Intercontinental Championship: Happy Corbin

Corbin could challenge for the Intercontinental Championship

Ricochet is a fan favorite and works best alongside an insufferable heel the fans want to see beaten. In WWE, there is no one more smug and insufferable than Happy Corbin.

Corbin is a solid worker who needs a fresh feud. His run alongside Madcap Moss has run its course, and a return to the championship scene is precisely what he needs. A rivalry and match with The Aerialist could be an excellent outing for both superstars.

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura is a legitimate challenger

Nakamura is a worthy challenger for the Intercontinental Championship

Another kind of match Ricochet excels at is a contest between two top technicians. He is one of the best at it in WWE and is a benchmark for the roster to beat.

Shinsuke Nakamura is another one of those technicians. Like Ricochet, he is one of the finest wrestlers in the world. Seeing the two do battle would be an incredible way to establish the Intercontinental Championship as a title to have.

The match itself would be a classic that treats fans to some pure wrestling action. The Artist and The One and Only are two superstars who are incapable of having a bad match, and pairing them together could be fireworks. WWE would be wise to book this after Nakamura is done with Roman Reigns.

#3. Sheamus can bring back prestige to the Intercontinental Championship

Sheamus has been one of the most consistent WWE performers of the last decade. He has always stepped up when called upon and delivered solid to spectacular outings.

Sheamus is a superstar who deserves to be mixing it up with champions for their titles. Putting him in an Intercontinental Championship match with Ricochet could be great bit of booking. The two wrestlers' styles mesh perfectly well in a matchup, meaning their fight would be a cracker.

#2. Gunther could soon capture his first main roster title

The Ring General meeting another one would be a great watch

Gunther made his debut on the main roster, having risen through the NXT ranks in dominant fashion. At NXT, he was an unstoppable force who destroyed opponents and became the longest-reigning NXT United Kingdom Champion.

A wrestler of Gunther's caliber stepping up to face fellow NXT alumnus Ricochet would be a phenomenal feud. It would also lend some much-needed credibility to the Intercontinental Championship.

#1. Drew McIntyre enters the Intercontiental Championship scene

Drew McIntyre should really be gunning for the world championship instead of facing random opponents on SmackDown. A superstar with his talent and ability should not be spinning his wheels.

If WWE is planning on taking their time to put McIntyre in the world title picture, they could have him challenge for the Intercontinental Championship. A feud and a match or two with the current champion has the potential to be a crucial part of SmackDown for a few months.

If The Scottish Warrior does win the title, he should hold on to it for a long time. His eventual defeat should then see him go after the world championship with momentum on his side.

Edited by Pratik Singh