Popular star to pull double duty at major event, NXT tag team set for call-up - 5 potential challengers for The Usos at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Fans often love to debate who the best tag team in WWE history is. Many viewers will point to Attitude Era teams such as The Dudleys or The Hardyz. Others may suggest that the greatest teams of all time are the likes of Demolition, The Hart Foundation, or The Rockers.

In recent years, however, other teams have attempted to win the crown of the greatest tag team and one in particular has a claim to the title. Jimmy and Jey, collectively known as The Usos, are rapidly approaching G.O.A.T status in professional wrestling.

The twin brothers have dominated WWE's main roster for over a decade now. During their time in the company, they've won eight sets of tag team titles. They're also the longest-reigning tag team champions in company history with seemingly nobody able to dethrone them.

With the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble event taking place in just a matter of weeks, the twins may need to defend their coveted belts at the major premium live event. Given their path of destruction, which teams could possibly challenge the seemingly unbeatable champions?

Below are five challengers for The Usos at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble.

#5. Kevin Owens could pull double duty at the event

Kevin Owens has a big night ahead of him at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble event in San Antonio, Texas. The Canadian star is scheduled to go one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

While that match will be a big one, there's a chance Owens could pull double duty. He may end up having to face more of The Bloodline at the event. Roman and Paul Heyman are crafty and may manipulate WWE management into making it happen.

If Kevin has to fight The Usos, he could do so in a tag team match with the titles on the line. The only issue haunting Owens is the need for a tag team partner. He could team up with someone like Elias, who despite their rocky past, has his own issues with the dominant stable.

#4. Legado del Fantasma want to rule SmackDown

Legado del Fantasma

Legado del Fantasma have made their intentions both well known and very clear on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. The stable wants to dominate their brand and the company as a whole. Given the quality of the members involved, their goals certainly seem achievable.

The stable currently features four members. Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega make up the faction with Del Toro and Wilde serving as the tag team of the group. The tremendous athletic pair could be challengers for The Usos.

Wilde and Del Toro vs. The Usos would be an exciting bout, as it isn't something that fans have seen. While Jimmy & Jey have faced the likes of The New Day seemingly hundreds of times, this war between the two factions feels very fresh.

#3. NXT's Pretty Deadly could be called up to the main roster

Pretty Deadly

Kit Wilson and Elton Prince are slowly but surely taking WWE by storm. The two English superstars first made their names in World Wrestling Entertainment on the NXT UK brand where they held the tag team titles.

Pretty Deadly have since moved to NXT in the United States. Just as with NXT UK, the duo quickly found themselves on the winning end of things and captured the NXT Tag Team Titles. They find success wherever they go.

The duo recently worked a live event with the main roster, leading many to believe that they may be on their way to either RAW or SmackDown full-time. Given their past history, they'll likely be title contenders almost immediately. Could the NXT duo battle the incredible twins at the 2023 Royal Rumble?

#2. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre could get a rematch

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are no strangers to The Bloodline. Drew has had issues with the stable since the summer of last year when he attempted to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle.

Meanwhile, Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes have been battling the group for months. The Bloodline temporarily injured The Celtic Warrior, but he has fought back and repeatedly stood up to the group.

The two European stars came up short in a tag title match during a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, but their loss came due to the twins cheating. WWE management may believe that McIntyre and Sheamus are owed a rematch. If they are, it could take place at the Royal Rumble.

#1. The O.C. could challenge the Usos at the WWE Royal Rumble

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

The O.C. is back in WWE, but not without complications along the way. AJ Styles was dealing with Judgment Day in 2022 but Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows made their returns to WWE to aid their Club brother in fighting them off. The group was building quite a bit of momentum, especially with the addition of Mia Yim.

Unfortunately, they've since suffered a setback. AJ broke his ankle at a live event, leaving them down a crucial member. With no obvious direction in sight, The Good Brothers may turn their attention towards what they know best: winning tag team gold.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson could set their sights on The Usos. The two successful tag teams throwing down at The Alamodome could be a thrilling bout where the winner would be impossible for many fans to predict.

