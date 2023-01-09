[WATCH] Former NXT Tag Team Champions make main roster debut at WWE Live Event

Former NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) appeared at a recent WWE Live Event.

The British tag team debuted during January 7, 2023, Live Event at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, MI. The duo battled Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston for the NXT Tag Team Championship and came up short.

Pretty Deadly has held the NXT Tag Team Championship twice during their time in the developmental promotion. New Day recently went back down to NXT and challenged the duo to a title match. Kingston and Xavier defeated Pretty Deadly and ended their title reign at 98 days at NXT Deadline in December 2022.

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson cut a promo before their match against New Day last night and insulted the crowd.

Kofi Kingston explains why New Day is back in WWE NXT

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently shared why New Day is back in NXT and said it was for a good reason.

New Day is one of the most popular tag teams the company has ever had. The Usos are currently dominating the main roster's tag team division and recently broke New Day's record as the longest-reigning tag team champions in the company's history last year. As of now, Jimmy and Jey's title reign has no end in sight with The Bloodline by their side.

Kofi discussed about Pretty Deadly with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and praised the duo for their talent. He added that New Day is back in WWE NXT to help younger teams flourish and gain experience from wrestling veteran superstars.

"Pretty Deadly is so talented," Kofi Kingston said. "And they’re going to be even bigger than they are now. It’s all about getting experience and getting in there with experienced superstars, then spreading their wings to fly. Anything we can do to help that, we’re here for it. We want them to flourish. That’s what we’re here to do, and I’m looking forward to mixing it up with them again."

Despite New Day currently being in NXT, Kofi has already declared that he will be a part of the men's Royal Rumble match on January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Time will tell if Pretty Deadly will be making the jump up to the main roster or if their appearance at last night's WWE Live Event was a one-off.

Would you like to see Pretty Deadly on RAW or SmackDown shortly? Do you like the idea of veteran superstars spending time in WWE NXT to help younger talent grow? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

