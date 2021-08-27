5 Champion vs Champion matches in WWE you may not remember

It is not often in WWE that we see two champions go one-on-one with each other. Usually, such matches are competed at the Survivor Series pay-per-view, which is the annual RAW vs. SmackDown extravaganza.

However, on occasion, there have been instances where these matches have occurred out of the blue. Normally, they would be non-title matches, but sometimes the championships would be on the line.

On that note, let's take a look at five Champion vs. Champion matches in WWE you may not remember.

#5. Seth Rollins vs. Kofi Kingston Winner Takes All Match on WWE Monday Night RAW

After taking a breather from the previous night's WrestleMania in 2019 at Metlife Stadium, WWE presented Monday Night RAW. The previous night, Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston won their respective world title matches to be crowned champions. They were in the mood for more, that was for sure.

Rollins came out with his newly won Universal Championship and declared that he was going to be a fighting champion. This brought out the new WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston, who immediately challenged him to a match.

This wasn't going to be any ordinary match. Kofi and Seth agreed to put both world titles on the line in a Winner Takes All match. It was the first time in history that the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship would be on the line in the same match.

There was an air of excitement at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York leading into the match. Sadly, we didn't get a double-champion as the match ended in disqualification when The Bar - Sheamus and Cesaro - interfered. It brought great disappointment to the WWE Universe who were eagerly wanting a conclusive winner.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs Universal Champion Seth Rollins

Winner Takes All! #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/h0IZGYUBiI — Balor Club Guy (@TheBalorClubGuy) April 9, 2019

This led to a tag-team match between Seth Rollins & Kofi Kingston vs. The Bar. The fans were extremely disappointed at this point and chanted their displeasure. It sucked the air out of the arena that night. The two-champions managed to pick up the victory and then celebrated together as the show concluded.

Since this night, the Universal Championship and WWE Championship haven't been on the line in the same match. It is likely we will not see both championships on the line again any time soon.

