5 changes/additions WWE should have made to SummerSlam 2019 card

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.74K // 08 Aug 2019, 11:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

We are days away from SummerSlam, one of the most important PPVs for WWE each calendar year, but the hype and excitement for the show has not been as high as it usually is.

The PPV, which will be held on August 11, 2019, has failed to capture the imagination of the WWE Universe because of the lack of exciting matches on the card as well as the big names missing from the card.

So far (after the go-home shows of RAW and SmackDown), WWE have announced 10 matches for the show and we could expect a few more matches to be added before the big show on Sunday.

Last year's SummerSlam card had 13 matches and we could see WWE having a similar number of matches at this year's SummerSlam PPV as well.

What could WWE have done to make this year's SummerSlam as exciting as last year's? Let's take a look at 5 changes/additions WWE should have made to SummerSlam 2019 card

#5 Gimmick match for Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens

The feud between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon on SmackDown has been very personal and began when Owens cut an incredible promo on Shane and how he was taking the spots of talented Superstars on WWE television.

Also Read: 5 things fans may have forgotten about SummerSlam 2018

This led to Owens turning babyface once again and eventually setting up a match between him and Shane at SummerSlam, where Owens will leave WWE if he loses to Shane. WWE could have used this very personal feud to make a memorable match between the two with the addition of a last man standing stipulation.

This would have made for a brutal end to the feud between the two, while McMahon can also level the playing field with his use of chairs, trash cans and any other weapon he can lay his hands on against Owens.

1 / 5 NEXT