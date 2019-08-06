5 reasons why Goldberg returned to face Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam 2019

In a not-so-shocking turn of events, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg returned to WWE RAW, which was the go-home show for SummerSlam.

Goldberg confronted Dolph Ziggler, who was originally supposed to face The Miz at SummerSlam, but in a turn of events, Miz revealed that he would face Ziggler on next week's RAW and that he would have a different opponent for SummerSlam - Goldberg.

Goldberg returns to WWE for the first time after his Super ShowDown match against The Undertaker, where he lost to The Phenom in the main event of the show in June 2019.

So, why did Goldberg return to WWE and challenge Dolph Ziggler? Let's take a look at 5 reasons why Goldberg returned to face Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam 2019:

#5 To help fans forget the Super ShowDown match against The Undertaker

Goldberg's last match in the WWE, against The Undertaker, was a train wreck of sorts. The match was criticized by WWE fans as Goldberg didn't look himself in the ring at all, botching moves and later getting a concussion, which was quite visible for fans.

Goldberg has been one of the legends of the pro wrestling world and fans were not pleased to see him put on such a shoddy match as many called for him to retire from the game.

The comments on social media as well as those backstage (The Undertaker was reportedly very angry at how the match went down) could have possibly prompted the WWE Hall of Famer to return to right that wrong and give fans good memories of his in-ring prowess.

Perhaps the build (or no build) to this match is an indication that Goldberg wants to show people that he's still good in the ring, focussing on just the wrestling aspect and not promos or trash talk.

While fans may not completely forget that disastrous match at Super ShowDown, they may have better memories of Goldberg when they look back at his career later on.

