×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 reasons why Goldberg returned to face Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam 2019

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.98K   //    06 Aug 2019, 09:37 IST

Goldberg
Goldberg

In a not-so-shocking turn of events, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg returned to WWE RAW, which was the go-home show for SummerSlam.

Goldberg confronted Dolph Ziggler, who was originally supposed to face The Miz at SummerSlam, but in a turn of events, Miz revealed that he would face Ziggler on next week's RAW and that he would have a different opponent for SummerSlam - Goldberg.

Goldberg returns to WWE for the first time after his Super ShowDown match against The Undertaker, where he lost to The Phenom in the main event of the show in June 2019.

So, why did Goldberg return to WWE and challenge Dolph Ziggler? Let's take a look at 5 reasons why Goldberg returned to face Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam 2019:

#5 To help fans forget the Super ShowDown match against The Undertaker

Goldberg's last match in the WWE, against The Undertaker, was a train wreck of sorts. The match was criticized by WWE fans as Goldberg didn't look himself in the ring at all, botching moves and later getting a concussion, which was quite visible for fans.

Goldberg has been one of the legends of the pro wrestling world and fans were not pleased to see him put on such a shoddy match as many called for him to retire from the game.

The comments on social media as well as those backstage (The Undertaker was reportedly very angry at how the match went down) could have possibly prompted the WWE Hall of Famer to return to right that wrong and give fans good memories of his in-ring prowess.

Advertisement

Perhaps the build (or no build) to this match is an indication that Goldberg wants to show people that he's still good in the ring, focussing on just the wrestling aspect and not promos or trash talk.

While fans may not completely forget that disastrous match at Super ShowDown, they may have better memories of Goldberg when they look back at his career later on.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE SummerSlam 2019 Dolph Ziggler Goldberg
Advertisement
5 reasons why Goldberg vs Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam will be a total squash match
RELATED STORY
SummerSlam 2019: 5 Potential opponents for Dolph Ziggler 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: NXT Superstar wants to fight Goldberg and Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SummerSlam match announced for Dolph Ziggler 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Former World Champion set to make a big return and compete at SummerSlam 
RELATED STORY
WWE SummerSlam 2019: 2 rumored matches that may happen at the PPV and 2 that may not
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who could return at SummerSlam 2019
RELATED STORY
5 shocking matches WWE could be planning for Goldberg at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who could face Goldberg if he decides to return at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
4 Predictions for WWE SummerSlam 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us