5 Superstars who could return at SummerSlam 2019

The Undertaker and Goldberg

One of the biggest PPVs for WWE, next only to WrestleMania, is SummerSlam. The 2019 SummerSlam PPV, which will be held on August 11, 2019, will be a very important for the promotion, as WWE's newest rival, AEW, are set to launch their weekly TV show months from now.

A PPV like SummerSlam could very well be the place where something radical happens, which changes the direction of WWE in the short and long term, as well as the futures of certain Superstars.

SummerSlam will see several titles being defended, including the Universal title as we will witness a WrestleMania 35 rematch between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins.

SummerSlam could possibly see a few surprising returns to WWE, which will only add to the excitement of the show. Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who could return at SummerSlam 2019:

#5. Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks has not been seen on WWE television for a long time; in fact, the last time she was in a WWE ring was back at WrestleMania 35, in April! There have been rumours that The Boss was unhappy at the plans for the Women's Tag Team division which led to her walking out on WWE.

But recent reports, including that of Sportskeeda's very own Tom Colohue, have said that Banks is only taking some time off to rest, and that Vince McMahon likes Banks and the way she trolls fans of other promotions with her social media activity.

Banks was to feature in a few RAW shows and was advertised to be there, including the recent RAW Reunion show, but was pulled out of them later. This possibly indicates that she's ready to return and we could see her step in the WWE ring once again, very soon.

SummerSlam could be a great show to return for Banks, and perhaps this time around, she returns as a heel and feuds for the RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch.

