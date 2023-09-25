4 changes to expect from Randy Orton if he returns to WWE

Randy Orton's WWE return is seemingly on the horizon, and fans are on the edge of their seats to witness it. The WWE Universe is fervidly waiting to welcome The Apex Predator to a thunderous reception. However, Orton's return appears to unravel many ineffable things, followed by a few changes.

The Viper recently underwent surgery, the aftermath of which might be conspicuous on his much-anticipated comeback. Let us look at four changes that the WWE Universe can expect from the former World Champion upon his return to WWE television.

#1. A change in character

It has been rumored for a long time that The Viper will return to WWE with his heel persona. WWE seemingly wants to turn back the clock and reinstate the villainous persona that Randy Orton once had in mid-2009.

A change in character for the former World Champion will be paramount, as the WWE Universe will finally get to see fresh things on his homecoming. Needless to say, Randy Orton has achieved a lot in his esteemed career with his heel run.

Therefore, fans can expect The Apex Predator to change character upon his much-anticipated comeback. He will seemingly return with his heel gimmick and wreak havoc on the roster.

#2. Part-time schedule

Randy Orton has undergone spinal surgery, and the doctors have suggested him not to wrestle ever again. Therefore, there's a high possibility that he could work on a part-time schedule following his return to the promotion.

The Viper could work on fewer dates and a lighter schedule, similar to Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Orton might rarely wrestle, only at bigger events, to refrain from hurting his body and to remain in this industry longer.

Needless to say, the 43-year-old has passed his prime, and he has only a few years before wrapping up his pro wrestling career. Therefore, fans can expect him to work on a part-time schedule after his return to WWE.

#3. Change in appearance

It's just a matter of time before the "I hear voices in my head" theme hits the arena, leading to a thunderous reaction and blowing the roof away. What could add to it is Randy Orton appearing with a completely bald look similar to his earlier days.

WWE is rumored to be contemplating returning The Legend Killer with his heel persona. It is a known fact that Orton had some of his greatest moments in mid-2009 when he was a heel with a completely bald look.

Therefore, to accentuate his potential heel run, the Apex Predator might return with a change in appearance, seemingly recreating his shaved head look with his evil persona back from the days.

#4. Randy Orton debarring RKO

Randy Orton went through back fusion surgery, which stemmed from taking bumps on his back for decades. And RKO is one of the moves that creates a tremendous impact on his back.

Therefore, there's a good possibility that he might never use this iconic finisher after his return to prevent his back from deteriorating. Moreover, The Viper might use a very limited move set in the ring to avoid taking bumps on his back.

Randy Orton could use the punt kick as his new finisher, debarring the RKO after his return to in-ring action. He will probably use the iconic finisher on rare occasions during his matches.