5 Changes that the WWE needs to incoporate

Eric Bischoff led WCW during the Monday Night Wars with WWE's Raw

Wrestling as a business has continuously evolved over the years and so has the mindset of the fans. With the industry as a whole, moving into the twenty-first century, the content has become staler especially with respect to what WWE has on offer.

Let us look at five changes that the McMahon and Helmsley-led brand can incorporate to make WWE great again. With lots of rules and regulations coming in, the WWE has toned down on creativity and content leading to plenty of backlash from yesteryear fans and a declining viewership. They could easily bring some changes to bring back some of the edginess their product has lost along the way.

#1 Bring a solid authority figure back into the fold

Eric Bischoff helmed the WCW which gave WWE a run for its money back in the day

If we look at the bygone era, the greatest heels were perhaps not the WWE superstars, but the authoritative general managers and commissioners.

From Vince McMahon to Eric Bischoff and Shawn Michaels to John Laurinaitis, the authority figure played a key role in WWE's evolution as a company. These figures were instrumental in deciding feuds and also indulged in some themselves to make life hell for the babyface.

The need of the hour now is a crude authority figure who not only drives the brand but is also a key decision maker in the fold. He needs to compete if required, and also be smooth on the mike. He needs to make his appearance count and not just play along to what the management has to say.

Though Kurt Angle has been roped in for the same, he is far less impactful in his current role. Someone like Eric Bischoff, Stone Cold or Paul Heyman would be perfect to take up this role as the General Manager of Raw.

With Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar's alliance having apparent rifts in recent shows, it may only be a while before he is available for the role.

