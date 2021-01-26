5 Changes WWE should make to the Royal Rumble match

While watching the Royal Rumble match, there are a few things that don't necessarily fit within the scheme of the action. Much of the focus is on the elimination of particular stars, so as to continue feuds or protect certain performers.

But with over 30 years of Royal Rumble matches, there are a few things that stand out for the wrong reasons. Why do some people have to qualify while others can simply declare that they are participating in the Royal Rumble match? There are some creative decisions behind these choices, but it is still a strange facet leading up to the event.

The Royal Rumble match is still one of the most exciting and most anticipated events for the WWE Universe. It sets the stage for the first half of the year for WWE, and also for two big matches for the Show of Shows.

Since the match has been around for thirty years, there are a few alterations that could be made to the contest. Here are five changes WWE should make to the Royal Rumble match, whether it involves rules governing eliminations or the outcomes of the battle royales.

#5 Change WWE should make to the Royal Rumble match - Anyone not technically part of the match cannot interfere or cause an elimination

Rollins had a different mission last year after winning the 2019 Royal Rumble.

WWE is a company known as both pro wrestling and sports entertainment. Some of the things they book to happen are to further current storylines or start new ones. For that reason, there have been several instances of stars that are not a part of the match having a hand in the elimination of a star that is in the Royal Rumble.

There are many instances of this happening. One example from WWE history that comes to mind was the 1998 Royal Rumble. In that match, Owen Hart was eliminated by both Triple H and Chyna. Triple H was hurt and came down the ramp on crutches. The duo distracted Hart and hit him with he crutches. The actions directly caused the elimination of Hart and it continued their feud.

Neither The Game nor Chyna were actual participants in the Royal Rumble. Last year, while Seth Rollins was a part of the Royal Rumble, his minions were not and they helped cause the eliminations of Aleister Black, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens.

In Owens' case, Akam and Rezar helped pull Owens over the top rope. WWE uses the explanation that Royal Rumbles are "No DQ" so anything can happen. If that was the case, then why don't performers use weapons more? The simple point is that if someone is not a part of the proceedings then they should not be able to cause or directly eliminate a WWE Superstar that is a part of the match.