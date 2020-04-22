5 Clear signs that Vince McMahon is grooming Aleister Black to win the Money in the Bank contract

This is shaping up to be the year of Black

Aleister Black has been a mysterious, enigmatic figure who has embraced his gimmick from the time he came to NXT and became an instant favorite of the fans. It was only a matter of time before he would be hailed as a top star in Vince McMahon's eyes.

I think that 2020 is going to be the year where he first leaves an impression in the WWE landscape. What I mean, in this case, is that I see him winning the Money in the Bank contract this year, and I think somewhere, deep down, you can see it too.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you think this will be the year of the Black Mass. And if you disagree with my assessment, you are more than welcome to let me know who you think is the favorite to become Mr. Money in the Bank in 2020.

#5 His recent string of victories

To gauge which superstar is in line for a big push, the easiest indicator is to note if he/she has been winning a lot more than he/she has been losing on television. I can say with certainty that Aleister Black is winning more of his matches than he is losing. Not only did he defeat Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania, but he has been picking up victories on a weekly basis since his big win.

WWE wants him to come across as a big star and a breakout performer, and this is so that they can possibly put the Money in the Bank contract in his grasp. This is a man who wants to go out and pick a fight, and now he can do so with the Champion of whichever brand he is eventually on.

It is clear as day to me.