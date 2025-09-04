5 Confrontations that John Cena must have on his last ever SmackDown

At Clash in Paris, John Cena defeated Logan Paul in what was billed as his last match in Europe. That being said, he now has eight more appearances left before ending his in-ring career, with two dates yet to be announced.However, it is reported that the upcoming episode of SmackDown in Chicago could be Cena's final moment on the Friday night show before his retirement, as it is very unlikely that the two unannounced dates will take place on the blue brand.While this isn't confirmed yet, let's explore five confrontations that John Cena must have on his last-ever SmackDown.#5. CM Punk could confront John CenaCM Punk faced LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins for the latter's World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match at Clash in Paris. However, Punk failed to win the title due to interference from Becky Lynch. The following night on RAW in Paris, Lynch took shots at The Second City Saint and slapped him numerous times during an in-ring promo.Following this incident, Adam Pearce told CM Punk in a backstage segment that Rollins had left the building, adding that Punk knows where he works. The Second City Saint then asked where the upcoming episode of SmackDown would take place and became excited when Pearce told him that it would be hosted in Chicago.Given this angle, there is a possibility that CM Punk might appear on this week's episode of the blue brand. If this happens, he could confront John Cena during the show. Since Cena has lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes, Punk is now free to feud with his arch-rival one last time.#4. Randy OrtonRandy Orton has been building momentum against Drew McIntyre for the past few weeks on SmackDown after the latter took out his former mentee, Cody Rhodes. That being said, he's expected to be on the show this Friday to seemingly continue his rivalry with The Scottish Warrior.However, with many now believing that WWE ruined John Cena's retirement tour by bringing Logan Paul into the picture, the company could have The Viper confront John Cena on SmackDown. The veterans share a storied rivalry in the Stamford-based promotion, and having a star figure like Orton involved in Cena's retirement tour could create a blockbuster moment and spice up his farewell storyline.#3. Brock LesnarWWE might decide to continue the paused rivalry between Brock Lesnar and John Cena, now that it seems Cena has ended his storyline with Logan Paul after defeating the latter last Sunday at Clash in Paris.With that being said, in a shocking twist, Brock Lesnar might return on the upcoming episode of the Friday night show and confront The Franchise Player. If this happens, it could lead to the veterans squaring off at Wrestlepalooza and finally giving fans the match they want to see.#2. Kurt AngleJohn Cena made his official WWE TV debut when he answered an open challenge issued by Kurt Angle on the June 27, 2002, episode of SmackDown, declaring that he possessed &quot;ruthless aggression.&quot;Although Kurt Angle retired from pro wrestling after losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, the company could bring the legend back for one more match with The Franchise Player. Since the 56-year-old was Cena's first SmackDown opponent, the creative team could also book him as The Franchise Player's last rival on the blue brand.In a shocking twist, Kurt Angle might make a surprising return to confront John Cena and make Cena's last appearance on the Friday night show a moment to remember.#1. Drew McIntyreAnother superstar who might confront John Cena on SmackDown is Drew McIntyre. Fans have anticipated a potential match between the veterans after McIntyre joined forces with Logan Paul to attack Cena on the blue brand after SummerSlam. Additionally, The Scottish Warrior took out Cody Rhodes later that night and advised Paul to do the same to Cena at Clash in Paris.Now that The Maverick failed to get the job done, as The Franchise Player defeated him last Sunday in Paris, Drew McIntyre could decide to handle Cena himself. In a shocking twist, he might face off with John Cena on the Friday night show in Chicago, or possibly launch an attack to intensify their rivalry as part of a blockbuster storyline.