5 Consequences of Big E becoming the WWE Champion at Summerslam 2021

Given that Big E is Mr. Money in the Bank, the big question is as to who he will cash his briefcase in on. His two options as of this writing are Roman Reigns on SmackDown and Bobby Lashley on RAW, but that could easily change to John Cena and Goldberg.

Either way, the likeliness of him cashing in to win the WWE Championship seems far more likely, since Reigns is on top of his game and seems unbeatable right now. Even Cena, the former franchise player of WWE, seems unlikely to beat The Tribal Chief.

Let's look at a scenario where Big E defeats the winner of Lashley vs. Goldberg and becomes the WWE Champion. Here are five major consequences that could happen:

#5. Big E winning would mean no Goldberg until 2022

It seems as though Goldberg's deal with WWE is two matches a year - at least since 2019. Over 14 months after his Hall of Fame induction, he made his in-ring return in a disastrous match against The Undertaker.

The Phenom bounced back quickly with a good tag team match, but Goldberg took a couple of more months off before returning for a SummerSlam appearance - squashing Dolph Ziggler.

In 2020, he returned to beat The Fiend and capture the Universal Championship before losing it to Braun Strowman a month later at the pre-taped WrestleMania 36. In 2021, he returned to face Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble but was unsuccessful.

Whether Goldberg becomes WWE Champion or not, SummerSlam 2021 could be his last appearance for the year. However, it seems more likely that Bobby Lashley will retain, somehow, so Big E can cash in on him. The chances of WWE using the Hall of Famer as the man to get cashed in on seems slim to none.

Either way, if Big E walks out of SummerSlam as the WWE Champion, then it's all but guaranteed that Goldberg is done for this year. With a huge AT&T Stadium show expected for WrestleMania 38, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return in time for that.

Edited by Kaushik Das