5 Controversial Decisions The Vision Could Make on RAW That Will Shake Up Clash in Paris

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 18, 2025 20:37 GMT
The Vision (Image Credits: WWE.com)

The Vision is set to make an appearance on this week's WWE RAW. Fans could expect Seth Rollins and his group to deliver a stern warning to the rest of the roster, especially to the three superstars set to step into the ring with The Visionary.

At the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event, Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight. Rollins won the title by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk at SummerSlam. The Fatal Four-Way Match was made official last week on the red brand.

Last week, Rollins' faction stood tall over all three of his opponents for Clash in Paris. Fast forward to this week, and The Vision will aim to cause further damage and chaos on RAW.

Here are five controversial things they could do on the red brand that might shake up Clash in Paris.

#5. The Vision brutalizes all three of Seth Rollins' opponents ahead of Clash in Paris

The Vision usually does not hold back when it comes to taking out its rivals. Seth Rollins is quite firm with his decisions and could order Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker to brutalise all three of his opponents again ahead of the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.

The faction has stood tall over some of the biggest names in the company on multiple occasions and could do so once again on RAW.

#4. Bron Breakker makes sure Jey Uso doesn't make it to Clash in Paris

Bron Breakker is once again set to cross paths with Jey Uso, who last year dethroned Breakker to win his first singles title in the company, the Intercontinental Championship.

Breakker is a man of destruction, and if his leader, Rollins, ordered him to take out someone on a long-term basis, the former Intercontinental Champion would gladly do that. The 27-year-old could do the same to Jey and take him out before Clash in Paris.

The former Intercontinental Champion could destroy The YEET Master by hitting multiple spears and making sure Rollins gets a huge advantage heading into Clash on Paris.

#3. Scr*w CM Punk over once again

Seth Rollins has admitted that as long as he's around, CM Punk will not be a champion in the WWE. While Punk did win the title at SummerSlam, The Visionary made sure that his reign lasted only a few minutes.

The Vision could potentially put Punk's upcoming title shot at risk by either having Paul Heyman pull some strings or by testing The Second City Saint's patience. In order to save his top stars from hurting each other before a major clash, General Manager Adam Pearce could order the Best in the World, Rollins, LA Knight, and Jey Uso to stay away from each other.

But knowing the faction and their tactics, the group could force Punk into getting into the action and have him removed from the title match at Clash in Paris.

#2. Make an example out of Jey Uso to warn Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns was taken out by The Vision during his latest appearance on WWE television. The OTC is expected to return later this month, but Seth Rollins' faction could take full advantage of the fact that Jey Uso's cousin is nowhere to be seen.

In typical Rollins and Vision fashion, they could offer Jey a spot in the faction by suggesting that his cousin is nowhere to be seen. Knowing The Yeet Man, he is more than likely to refuse The Vision's offer, which could turn out to be a big mistake on Jey's behalf.

Rollins and Co. could brutally attack Jey and make an example out of him to put Reigns on notice.

#1. Reveal LA Knight as a snitch

Last week, it was LA Knight who ignited the brawl between himself, CM Punk, and Jey Uso. This allowed The Vision to stand tall over all three men during the ending stages of Monday Night RAW.

While The Megastar is massively over as a babyface, he surely hasn't enjoyed the amount of success he would've hoped for. By joining the group, Paul Heyman could guarantee Knight's success and potentially have him challenge for championships with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in his corner.

The Vision could very well ensure that Knight has gold around his waist, but for that, they would have to convince him to join the group in a shocking turn of events.

Soumik Datta

