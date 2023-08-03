5 Controversial memorable WWE SummerSlam moments 

Over the years, WWE SummerSlam has shown itself to be one of the biggest events of the year for the company, and there's a reason for that. Some of the biggest moments in the company's history have come at The Biggest Party of Summer.

Be it the betrayal that kicked off one of the biggest pushes of all time, a top superstar being elbowed till he bled, a top faction losing, or a beloved babyface's wife getting punched, it's all happened at the show.

Here, let's take a look at some of the most memorable moments from WWE SummerSlam in history.

#5 Ultimate Warrior ends The Honky Tonk Man's run at SummerSlam

The Honky Tonk Man had one of the most memorable Intercontinental Championship runs ever. He had held the title longer than anyone else. He opened up a title match as a challenge to anyone in the locker room.

The Ultimate Warrior came running out at full speed at SummerSlam 1988. The Honky Tonk Man had bitten off more than he could chew, and in a matter of 31 seconds, he had lost the title that he had held for 64 weeks.

#4 Shawn Michaels' wife Rebecca is punched

The Cheek Clapping Connoisseur @mikeviceo that punch was real as fuck I thought the beef was Who remembers when Chris Jericho Punched Shawn Michaels wifethat punch was real as fuck I thought the beef was pic.twitter.com/sOlD4O5Hob

Shawn Michaels was all set to retire at SummerSlam 2008. He and Chris Jericho had been involved in a feud. Due to an eye injury, he was done with wrestling once and for all.

Jericho confronted Michaels during this, and the latter swung at him. Shawn ducked, but his wife was punched out cold instead. The Hall of Famer was worried beyond anything the fans had seen in his career. This was all set up for a return where Michaels beat Jericho to an inch of his life in an unsanctioned match.

It was the setup of an all-time great feud that few can ever forget.

#3 Nexus loses against team Cena at SummerSlam

WWE had been overrun by the Nexus in 2010. They had taken over the main roster with their constant attacks. The group ensured their victory by outnumbering whoever they fought.

John Cena brought a team of seven men to fight them at SummerSlam. Fans had already expected the team to lose as this would give the young stars a push. However, instead, John Cena won, pinning both Wade Barrett and Justin Gabriel as the last man for the team.

It was a win that no one saw coming and is, even to this day, considered a controversial decision.

#2 Becky Lynch betrays Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2018

Master Monépulator @LitasaultBanks



Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Carmella came face to face to face before their triple threat match at SummerSlam for the Smackdown women's title



This segment is remembered for Charlotte calling Carmella a diva in a women's era Today 4 years ago on Smackdown Live 08/14/2018Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Carmella came face to face to face before their triple threat match at SummerSlam for the Smackdown women's titleThis segment is remembered for Charlotte calling Carmella a diva in a women's era pic.twitter.com/SqfyFnrL2u

In 2018, Becky Lynch was a definite face and had been so since coming to the main roster. Her friendship with Charlotte was also quite noted.

At the event in 2018, all of this changed as she faced Carmella and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat match, where Flair was added at the last minute.

Charlotte became the new champion, but that was not the end of the night for her. Lynch attacked her out of nowhere, decimating her. This saw her turn heel and would establish the anti-hero persona that eventually saw her become "The Man" and rule the WWE women's division.

Three years later, Becky Lynch would return after her pregnancy, insert herself in the title match, and win the women's title in 26 seconds. Clearly, Lynch is someone to look out for at SummerSlam.

#1 Brock Lesnar knocked out Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2016

Tambu @SoceQuiPeut

La WWE avait accordé à Brock le droit de combattre à l'UFC 200.

Le match contre Orton aura lieu malgré le contrôle antidopage positif de Brock quelques jours avant SummerSlam. 7) 21.08.2016 - Brooklyn, New York 15,974 / Match simple : Brock Lesnar bat Randy Orton via TKO (11:45)La WWE avait accordé à Brock le droit de combattre à l'UFC 200.Le match contre Orton aura lieu malgré le contrôle antidopage positif de Brock quelques jours avant SummerSlam. pic.twitter.com/F05rnXiwbA

Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton faced each other in one of the most controversial moments in WWE history.

The two battled, but in the end, it was complete domination by Lesnar. The ending of the match is what had people talking the most. Lesnar grounded Orton and hit him with repeated elbows, busting him open.

Ultimately, the star was left with ten staples to the head due to the real-life injury. While it had been the planned finish, it was one no one saw coming, and even Chris Jericho confronted Lesnar backstage.

Which moment at the historical WWE event do you think was both controversial and memorable? Leave your thoughts in the comments section.

