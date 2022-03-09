5 most controversial moments in WWE history

WWE is all about drama and shock-and-awe moments. It's perhaps become a cliche, but the saying "you never know what's going to happen" has rung true many times. Shock returns, amazing title wins, and surprise events are just a few reasons why we like wrestling.

Unfortunately, there have also been some shocking moments in WWE on the negative spectrum of things. These incidents have all shaken up the fanbase in some way, shape, or form. The impact they have had on the industry has also been astronomical, with the consequences ringing true even today.

Some of these controversies were unavoidable and could not be helped. Others were either genuinely uncalled for or were decisions that were poorly thought out and executed. Nevertheless, one thing they all have in common is that they all changed the business in their own ways.

Here are five of the most controversial moments to have taken place in WWE.

#5 On our list of the most controversial WWE moments: The end of the Undertaker's streak

This was all of us on the day of 21-1

Everything about this was perfectly legal, and yet we can't remember the last time a wrestling decision was as intensely analyzed and discussed.

Brock Lesnar pinning The Undertaker's shoulders to the mat for the three-count at WrestleMania will forever be wrestling's greatest shock. Twenty-one years of victories came to an end in three seconds when The Phenom didn't kick out of that third F5.

For a long time, speculations were rife as to whether it was a calamitous botch or something worse. Fans suggested that maybe The Undertaker was genuinely hurt or someone had gone off-script. However, it was all put to bed when it was confirmed that the decision was taken by Vince McMahon himself.

#4 CM Punk drops a verbal nuke

A lot of things were said on this day as the crowd ate up every word

Where were you when wrestling witnessed the greatest shoot promo of all time?

CM Punk's infamous 'Pipebomb' stunned everyone watching as he ripped into the company and those running it in scathing fashion.

What made the rant iconic was how real it sounded. For a long time, fans thought Punk had genuinely let loose without anyone backstage knowing his intentions. It also helped that his WWE contract was about to expire, adding further fuel to an already-blazing fire.

Although it was later confirmed as a worked shoot, no one can deny how controversial it seemed at the time. Besides, considering everything he spat out that day still rings true, you could say the controversial part still exists in spirit.

#3 Foes embrace and unmask kayfabe at 'The Curtain Call'

Kayfabe is something fans are well aware of these days, but that wasn't always the case. In fact, WWE were forced to acknowledge it back in 1996 thanks to a now-infamous incident called The Curtain Call.

By 1995, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman, and Scott Hall had become best buddies. The Kliq, as they were called, was a close band of brothers and held significant influence backstage. However, due to their on-screen characters having different relationships, they could never reveal their friendship to the world.

That was until they did. On May 19, 1996, during a live event held at Madison Square Garden, the four superstars embraced in the ring. Hall and Nash were departing to WCW, leading to the group sharing an emotional moment. Unfortunately, they did it in front of the world, shattering the fabric of kayfabe reality and earning the wrath of the top brass.

#2 Owen Hart passes away in tragic fashion at WWE Over the Edge

Owen Hart's death sent shockwaves across the WWE Universe

Many professional wrestlers have passed away while in their peak years, such as the beloved Eddie Guerrero and Jon Huber (Brodie Lee), among others. More tragic, however, is succumbing to death during an ongoing event, and the wrestling world still hasn't recovered from what happened to Owen Hart.

At Over the Edge 1999, Hart was making a superb entrance into the ring by being lowered from the rafters. Tragically, however, a cable snapped, and the superstar fell from 70 feet above. He was declared dead in an hour as everyone watching was still in shock.

The event remains one of the most shocking WWE moments ever. The fact that the company doesn't address it on their network to this day makes it worse.

#1 The ultimate screwjob turns the industry on its head

The most controversial moment really couldn't be anything else other than that notorious night in Canada. Bret Hart getting screwed out of the World Championship in front of his home fans by Vince McMahon remains the most controversial WWE moment ever.

As Shawn Michaels locked Hart in the Sharpshooter, the bell rang despite the latter never tapping out. Fans immediately understood that McMahon had called for the bell to be rung to strip the Canadian of the championship before he left for rival promotion WCW.

Dubbed 'The Montreal Screwjob,' it had far-reaching consequences and was made worse by the fact everyone involved has given different accounts of the story. Nevertheless, The Excellence of Execution going through what he did was horrible and a complete low blow.

What is the most controversial moment in WWE history for you? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE veteran points out the turning point from where Roman Reigns gained the crowd's respect here.

Edited by Debottam Saha