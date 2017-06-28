5 coolest alliances in WWE

There have been some truly epic alliances in the history of the WWE.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 28 Jun 2017, 17:11 IST

The Rock and John Cena at WrestleMania 32

One of the brilliant things about professional wrestling is that it offers the opportunity for some amazing alliances from wrestlers who are generally not involved with each other’s storylines. It is something unique to the world of sports entertainment that can really help in building fan involvement.

Over the years there have been a lot of these unexpected alliances leading to memorable moments, unlikely tag teams, and the fondest of memories. After all, who doesn’t want to look back and think of the times that their two favourite wrestlers unexpectedly joined forces?

But, which of these alliances have been the most memorable? Which are the ones that got audiences out of their seats in unexpected delight and brought that little bit of magic back into wrestling? Which are the coolest alliances in WWE history? Well, that’s what we’re here to find out today.

So, without any further ado, here is our list of the 5 coolest alliances in WWE:

#5 The Shield Reunion

We’ll start this list off with the latest alliance to feature. Survivor Series 2016 saw the three members of the Shield – Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose – get ready to do battle in the traditional 5 on 5 Survivor Series match where the latter was on Team Smackdown and his two former Shield mates were on Team Raw.

When Ambrose had enough of quarrelling with teammate AJ Styles, he decided to switch brand allegiances for personal glory. He banded together with Rollins and Reigns and the trio delivered their patented Triple Powerbomb to AJ through the announce table to an outrageous pop.

With all the hate Roman Reigns receives these days, we were reminded of a time when he was incredibly over with the crowd as a member of the fearsome trio. It was a moment for the ages.