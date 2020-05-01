5 couples that WWE has already created in 2020

WWE has created some interesting couples over the past few months

It may only be the fifth month in 2020 and WWE shows have been pre-recorded at the Performance Center over the past few weeks, but storylines have still been consistent.

Interestingly, relationship storylines have played a huge role in the company's current stories with many female wrestlers being put into feuds with male stars. It appears that both SmackDown and RAW have decided to push more adult-friendly entertainment for the first time in years since the company has avoided relationship storylines throughout the Women's Evolution.

On-screen couples have to be able to convey chemistry, and somehow the five couples that WWE has already created in the past five months have been able to prove that they have the chemistry, even though only one of the couples is in a real-life relationship.

#5. Lana and Bobby Lashley

Lana and Bobby Lashley were technically already a couple on WWE TV at the turn of the year, but the duo was only able to make their marriage official in 2020 when they walked down the aisle on Monday Night RAW.

WWE weddings rarely go to plan and whilst the couple had an entertaining union in the first few weeks of the year, they have still been able to remain together over the past five months.

Lashley has teased that he could be looking to part ways with his wife on several occasions, but that angle could now have been scrapped with the duo looking solid on the last few episodes of RAW. Lana's real-life husband Rusev was released from the company last month, which means that the storyline with Lashley and Lana can now move forward without him.

