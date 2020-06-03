5 Creative ideas rejected by WWE Superstars

CM Punk, Triple H, Dean Ambrose, and Brock Lesnar

It takes years and years of hard work and consistent performance on a regular basis for a WWE Superstar to become an all-time great. When one does though, said Superstar gets some pull backstage and has at least some say in storylines and matches that they are a part of.

WWE's storied history is full of in-ring legends who will forever be remembered for their incredible careers. These Superstars have given us a long string of iconic moments, whether it be angles or matches. There have been rare occasions though when these Superstars rejected creative ideas, angles, or matches for various reasons. Let's take a look at 5 creative ideas that were turned down by WWE Superstars.

#5 CM Punk isn't interested in WrestleMania match with Triple H

CM Punk and Triple H

CM Punk is currently enjoying his stint as an analyst and special contributor on WWE Backstage. Six years ago, he left WWE immediately following the 2014 Royal Rumble PPV, after a strong showing in the annual free-for-all. Punk had become one of the biggest Superstars in WWE at that point. He simply wasn't happy with his standing on the main roster and had issues with WWE's medical personnel as well.

The original plan for Punk at WrestleMania 30 was for him to wrestle and score a win against Triple H. Punk had zero interest in the match though and was focused on quitting the company at the time. His exit from WWE was instrumental in Daniel Bryan getting pushed like never before and winning the main event of The Grandest Stage Of Them All by beating Randy Orton, Batista, and Triple H in one night. One wonders what would have happened if WWE's creative idea for Punk was accepted by the former WWE Champion. He hasn't stepped foot inside a ring for a match ever since.