5 cross-brand dream matches WWE could be planning

Could we see a champion vs champion match in the coming weeks?

WWE has seemingly relaxed its brand split rules for the foreseeable future, which means surprise appearances and dream matches will become a regular occurrence going forward. If nothing else, this is going to be a very exciting period for the brands and could make each show more interesting.

Of course, whether that manifests or not depends on how the company continues to let these storylines play out, but there are a lot of interesting options here.

With that in mind, and a plethora of options now a very real possibility, here are WWE's five best potential dream matches during the Brand-To-Brand Invitational era. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what dream matches you are hoping WWE does in the next few months.

#5 Shayna Baszler vs Sasha Banks

Charlotte versus Shayna Baszler would be absolute fire.

Shayna Baszler needs a soft spot to fall after coming up short to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36 and also failing to capture the briefcase in the women's Money in the Bank Ladder match, which is why a match with Sasha Banks could be very interesting to watch.

The match could come to fruition if Baszler turns up on SmackDown to challenge Bayley and The Role Model decides to put her best friend in the line of fire yet again. This can help create a strain in the relationship between Bayley and Banks.

Beyond that, Banks versus Baszler would be a very interesting match up to watch play out and it would help build up The Queen of Spades as an unstoppable threat once again.

Whether that means ending the match with a dominant performance by Baszler or letting them go on for a while, it would still be an upgrade for both women.

In the end, one of the biggest points of this temporary end to the brand split is to create matchups that fans haven't seen before. It is also a chance to create exciting television and there are few matches in the women's division that would be as intriguing as Baszler versus Banks.