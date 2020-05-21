The Superstars of NXT could give WWE some of the best dream matches

WWE has had several top matches and dream rivalries for several decades, and we’ve enjoyed watching the largest wrestling promotion in the world give us exactly what we want all these years on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

To make certain rivalries and matches possible, WWE has blurred the lines between its three brands and given us cross-branded pay-per-views just so that we can watch our favorite Superstars compete against one another.

After introducing the Wild Card rule last year where fans were treated to several interesting matches and rivalries between RAW and SmackDown, the company has introduced the new Brand-to-brand Invitational matches this year to spice things up on its main brands.

However, there are several Superstars in NXT too who deserve to mingle and compete against the top Superstars on RAW and SmackDown, allowing fans to get some of the best entertainment possible.

With that in mind, we have come up with a list of 5 cross-brand matches involving NXT Superstars we need to see in WWE.

#5 Keith Lee vs. Braun Strowman

It can't get any bigger than Keith Lee vs. Braun Strowman

WWE has always had a knack of building matches between two men who have been portrayed as destructive monsters and have the backing of the WWE Universe.

Keith Lee is the current NXT North American Champion, and he is also playing the lead role of being the face of the Black and Gold brand. Lee’s stock has risen since the turn of the year, and he has managed to impress the WWE Universe with his performances since Survivor Series 2019.

Braun Strowman, on the other hand, is finally enjoying his time at the top of SmackDown as the Universal Champion. While he was never supposed to be the man to take on Goldberg at WrestleMania 36, a change of booking helped him achieve what he’d been working hard for through several years.

WWE's two big men have come face to face during NXT's invasion of WWE SmackDown

The two huge men have had a few faceoffs in WWE, but they still haven’t been able to trade enough blows for fans to judge who’s the better wrestler. Lee is arguably the most athletic big man WWE has seen in a long time, while Strowman has the strength to flip cars over (literally!).

This is one dream match that WWE could book if they decide to go down the path of allowing NXT Superstars to get involved in the crossover matches. And there are no doubts in our minds that the match will help the company boost its ratings across all platforms.