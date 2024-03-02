5 current AEW stars who faced The Undertaker at WWE WrestleMania 

AEW is currently the home of several gifted personalities who were once associated with WWE. In fact, some of these stars were so successful in the Stamford-based promotion that they got a chance to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

When it comes to WWE WrestleMania, it is hard to think about the yearly spectacle without associating it with The Undertaker. Between WrestleMania 7 and 36, The Phenom crafted an irreplaceable legacy. He went on a surreal 21-match winning streak at The Show of Shows. That record rose to 25-2 by the time The Deadman wrapped up his in-ring career.

Therefore, it is no surprise that his WrestleMania opponents comprised a wide range of decorated performers. From defeating the likes of Kane and Shawn Michaels to triumphing over modern-era greats such as CM Punk and John Cena, The Phenom became the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of WrestleMania.

Among the long list of names that he reigned supreme over at WrestleMania, there are five who are currently associated with AEW. Let's take a look at them.

#5. Jake 'the Snake' Roberts (WrestleMania 8)

As mentioned above, The Undertaker silenced plenty of big names at The Grandest Stage of Them All to preserve his streak as long as he could. Interestingly, that could all have been for nothing had he lost his second-only WrestleMania match.

The bout in question took place at WrestleMania 8 (1992), where The Phenom squared off against Jake 'the Snake' Roberts. The Deadman made quick work of his opponent and extended his WrestleMania win record to 2-0. It was not a memorable contest by any means, aside from the part where Jake ate a Tombstone Piledriver outside the ring.

It is also worth mentioning that said match was Jake's last one in WWF for roughly four years. By the summer of 1992, he was making appearances for WCW.

Currently, he is a part of AEW. He has been managing Lance Archer since his debut in the Jacksonville-based company in early 2020. The wrestling legend has also utilized his microphone prowess on multiple occasions. The promo that he cut on Cody Rhodes in his debut segment was a big hit.

#4. Ric Flair (WrestleMania 18)

The Undertaker is the only WWE wrestler in history to have singles wins over all four members of the Evolution at The Show of Shows.

He defeated Triple H thrice, Randy Orton at WrestleMania 21, and Batista two years later. When it comes to Ric Flair, The Phenom was actually one of his first major rivals upon the former's return to WWF after WCW shut down.

The two legends of the game had a heated feud, with Flair portraying the babyface and The Deadman playing a bully heel. During the build-up, their rivalry also had a personal touch, with The Phenom haunting Flair's real-life son, David Flair. At the mega event itself, The Undertaker emerged victorious and took his undefeated streak to 10-0.

Currently, The Nature Boy is a part of the AEW roster. He joined the Jacksonville-based company in late 2023 and linked up with his long-time rival Sting on his retirement tour right off the bat.

#3. Big Show/Paul Wight (WrestleMania 19)

The Undertaker might not have headlined the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 if he had built up his stellar WrestleMania win-loss record by only facing weak competition.

The truth is that The Deadman went up against the biggest performers that WWE had to offer back in the day. At WrestleMania 19, he found all odds stacked against him when he wrestled not one but two powerhouses: A-Train and Big Show.

The Phenom's supposed tag team partner, Nathan Jones, was written out of the match, and he only made an appearance towards the end to help out his mentor. Thus, The Deadman was able to walk out with yet another WrestleMania win.

Currently, Big Show works for AEW under his real name, Paul Wight. He mostly does media work for the Jacksonville-based company and wrestles on a part-time basis.

#2. Mark Henry (Casket Match at WrestleMania 22)

WWE in 2024 has been enjoyable on a whole different level. Major credit for that goes to dedicated 'haters' like Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, and now, The Rock. In 2006, Mark Henry played this role to sheer perfection.

After robbing Batista of the opportunity to reign as the World Heavyweight Champion for a full year and then chasing Kurt Angle for the same title, Mark Henry set his sights on ruining The Undertaker's Road to WWE WrestleMania 22.

The World's Strongest Man made sure that The Phenom did not head into The Show of Shows as the defender of the World Heavyweight Championship. After making sure of that, he squared off against The Deadman in a Casket Match. Despite being a real hurdle in The Undertaker's path, Henry failed to end his WrestleMania streak.

Currently, The World's Strongest Man works at AEW. He serves as an on-screen analyst as well as a talent scout. His AEW Rampage catchphrase, "It's time for the main event!” instantly got over with the crowd.

#1. Edge/Adam Copeland (Main Event of WrestleMania 24)

2008 is regarded as one of The Undertaker's best years as an in-ring performer. 2008 was also the year The Phemon main-evented his first WWE WrestleMania in 11 years.

In the show's headline bout, The Phenom challenged The Rated-R Superstar Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, for the World Heavyweight Championship. The build-up to this bout was nothing short of thrilling. Edge did everything in his power to ensure that The Deadman did not make it to The Show of Shows.

However, not only did The Undertaker show up at WrestleMania 24, but he also sent the crowd home happy by closing the night as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

As for Edge, he had to retire three years later, only to make a miraculous return in 2020. Then, in August 2023, The Ultimate Opportunist wrestled his final WWE match and jumped ship to AEW. In Tony Khan's promotion, Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, has been involved in an intensely emotional rivalry with his real-life best friend Christian Cage.

