5 current AEW stars who were former WWE Champions

Over the last year, AEW hasn't just snapped up some of the wrestlers of the future; they've also acquired several WWE legends. The likes of Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson and CM Punk are among the most beloved stars in WWE history, and their departures have left a void in the company.

These performers have not only elevated the quality of the product but have also brought in several new viewers. AEW's homegrown stars such as Darby Allin, MJF, and Eddie Kingston have benefited greatly from working with them and being exposed to a larger audience.

While there will eventually be a flow of talent the other way, WWE seems to be focused on trimming its roster for the moment. The company has cut over 80 wrestlers in the past year, including former world champions such as Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. Some of these releases have also found homes in AEW.

With that being said, 5 current AEW stars who are former WWE Champions:

#5 Former WWE Champion Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley was one of AEW's first high-profile additions and made an impactful debut at Double or Nothing, the first pay-per-view produced by the promotion. He made his way to the ring after the main event to attack both Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

The Purveyor of Violence initially made his name as part of The Shield. Once the group went their separate ways, he cashed in Money in the Bank on Seth Rollins to win the WWE Championship, just after the latter had won the title from Roman Reigns.

All three Hounds of Justice held professional wrestling's biggest prize on the same night at Money in the Bank in 2016. However, Moxley had an underwhelming run as champion before he dropped the title to AJ Styles.

