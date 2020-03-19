5 current and former WWE Superstars who are set to become parents in 2020

There are a number of stars set to become parents for the first time.

Finally, some good news coming out of the wrestling world.

There may be a lot of uncertainty surrounding the world at present, but now is the perfect time to look for some positive news. Hopefully, when COVID-19 becomes distant memory soon, there are a number of current and former WWE Superstars who will be celebrating the arrival of the latest addition to their family.

There have already been some happy arrivals this year since Maria Kanellis welcomed her second daughter and former Divas Champion Jillian Hall announced the arrival of her daughter at the beginning of the month.

There are expected to be many more happy announcements before the year is over, but at present, there are five couples in the wrestling world who are preparing to welcome a new addition later in the year.

#5. Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella is a former Divas Champion and one of the best known female wrestlers in the world. Bella was once in a relationship with former World Champion John Cena, where he made it clear that he wasn't open to having children since he wanted to focus on his career.

Almost three years after Cena and Bella got engaged in front of the world at WrestleMania 33, Nikki Bella is now around 18 weeks pregnant with her first child with her fiancee Artem Chigvintsev.

Bella was on the verge of freezing her eggs at one point in order to ensure that she could have a child in the future, so it came as quite a surprise when Bella found out she was expecting a child so soon after becoming engaged at end of 2019.

Nikki and her sister Brie will be appearing on WWE TV a few more times throughout their pregnancies since the twins were recently announced as 2020 Hall of Fame inductees.

