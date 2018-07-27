5 Current WWE Cross-Brand Dream Matches

On Raw, you have Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, and more. A match with all of these guys sounds great. Now, on Smackdown Live, you have AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Andrade Cien Almas, Rusev, Samoa Joe, and more. Even better, right?

With all the talent that WWE has on its rosters (even in NXT), think of how many dream matches that could take place. There's so many that haven't happened yet. The longer it takes WWE to give the green light on these matches, shows the fine line between properly teasing matches like these, and just messing with the fans.

Here are 5 current cross-brand dream matches in WWE.

Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles

With Seth Rollins burning it down on Monday nights, and AJ Styles being the champ that runs the camp over on Smackdown Live, it often causes fans to wonder "what if?". They certainly would have a match for the ages as their styles and work rate are second to none when it comes to in-ring competition. Being some of the most talented people on their respective brands really lets you know that they would absolutely bring the house down and send the fans home more than satisfied, making them want more.

Since Rollins is done chasing the Intercontinental Championship (for now), maybe a trade to Smackdown Live will shake things up just enough after Styles and Joe are done feuding. Whether it be for the WWE Championship or not, is beside the point. It goes without saying that Seth and AJ would put on an absolute clinic and with two superstars of their caliber, that will without a doubt, be a hard act to follow.

This is one of those matches where it doesn't matter who the winner is because both superstars are just that good. For example, Edge and Christian vs The Hardy Boyz vs The Dudley Boys at Wrestlemania 17 was a classic, no doubt about it. Nobody really remembers that Edge and Christian were the winners of this match because all three teams poured everything they had into it and they were all made the match what it was, classic.

Since they're both babyfaces, one would probably have to turn heel so the fans can pick a side and be able to justify why. But even without having that sort of dynamic, this match is still on the top of the list when concerning dream matches. It will more than likely be one of those matches where the one who lost gets a standing ovation at the end because both did an amazing job in the match.

Would AJ Styles be able to last this long in a gauntlet match?

If given the chance, could Seth Rollins ever hold his own against Styles?

