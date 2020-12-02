5 current favorites to win the 2021 WWE Women's Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is one of the biggest events in the calendar for WWE. The next Royal Rumble will be taking place on January 24th, 2021 on the 34th anniversary of the first-ever pay-per-view of its kind.

The women of WWE have occasionally appeared in the Men's Royal Rumble in the past, including Chyna, who was the first woman to do so. Beth Phoenix also took part in the 2010 Royal Rumble, before Nia Jax was briefly involved in 2019 when she became the first-ever WWE Superstar to appear in two rumbles in one night.

In 2018, WWE established the Women's Royal Rumble match. The first match of its kind was won by Asuka, who went on to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 34.

Fans are already speculating which member of the women's division will be victorious in next year's Royal Rumble. So, here are five current favourites to win in 2021.

#5 Bayley (WWE SmackDown)

Bayley dominated the latter end of 2019 and most of 2020 with her record-breaking reign as WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and rivalry with Sasha Banks. Fans were captivated by Bayley's shock heel turn, after she had spent years as one of the women's division's top babyfaces.

Bayley finally dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell, which could be considered as one of the greatest matches of 2020. Since then, Bayley seems to be starting a rivalry with Bianca Belair, following their team's performance at Survivor Series.

However, Bayley is listed as one of the top favorites on multiple betting sites. At the time of writing, she is listed as 8/1 on SkyBet. This could be a hint that her rivalry with Sasha Banks is far from over. She may want to reignite it by challenging for the SmackDown Women's Championship if she does indeed win the Royal Rumble.

Another direction for Bayley if she wins could be that she challenges the RAW Women's Champion for her title. This would shake up the women's division a little more and most likely mean that Bayley would move from SmackDown to RAW.