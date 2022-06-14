5 Current and former WWE Superstars who have been arrested 

Former WWE and current AEW star Jeff Hardy's recent arrest after he was stopped and charged with a DUI on Monday has taken the Twitter world by storm. However, Hardy isn't the first current or former superstar to have had a run-in with the law.

Over the years, several superstars have been arrested for a whole host of offenses. The following list looks at just five stars, past and present, who have been arrested at some point in their careers.

#5. Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy

TMZ @TMZ AEW star Jeff Hardy has been arrested again, TMZ Sports has confirmed. tmz.me/755WpUR AEW star Jeff Hardy has been arrested again, TMZ Sports has confirmed. tmz.me/755WpUR

As previously noted, Jeff Hardy was arrested for a DUI earlier this week, but this isn't the first time police have pulled over the former WWE Champion. In October 2019, Hardy was arrested and charged with driving while impaired in Moore County, North Carolina.

Just a few months before this, Hardy was arrested while in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, this time for public intoxication. Earlier this week, TMZ reported that the current AEW Superstar was arrested on charges of driving with a suspended license, violating restrictions on his license, felony DUI and a bond that was set at $3,500.

The latest update shows that Hardy has since been released on a bond, but at the time of his arrest, he was more than three times the legal limit to drive in Volusia County, Florida.

#4. WWE Hall of Famer Sunny

Sunny was one of the most popular female wrestlers in the world at one point. It has been over two decades since her final WWE appearance, but the star's name is regularly making headlines.

Sunny's most recent run-in with the law came in March when she was involved in a fatal car accident in Volusia County, Florida. The police report noted that Sunny was driving a car that collided with another vehicle while it was stopped at a red light.

The 75-year-old man in the car passed away, and the former superstar was then arrested on DUI and manslaughter-related charges. It was later revealed that her blood alcohol level was more than 3.5 times the legal limit at the time of the incident.

TMZ later reported that Sunny's bond was initially set at more than $227,000, but this was later revoked. The star is now in jail, awaiting trial. If convicted, she could face 26 years in prison.

#3. Current WWE Superstar R-Truth

Reliving The Wrestling @ReliveWrestle R-Truth celebrates with his WWE United States Championship R-Truth celebrates with his WWE United States Championship https://t.co/rWSo7t6kyn

R-Truth has become an inspiration to many members of the WWE Universe after wrestling was able to help him turn his life around. Truth has openly admitted that he used to sell drugs on North Carolina streets to make money as a teenager.

He graduated from school at 18, and despite having a bright future in sports, he turned down scholarships to pursue a career in music.

This led to Truth continuing his side business to make some extra money while pushing forward his rap career. The star was arrested four times before being imprisoned for 13 months.

It was then that he met Jimmy Crockett at a halfway house and was able to pursue a career in wrestling. Truth opened up about that time in his life during an appearance on Lillian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast.

"Before I learned my lesson, I was there four or five times. When you don’t have to be there a long time, it’s almost like a slap on the hand for you and you feel like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t so bad. I got no problem with going to jail.’ I went back and forth, back and forth. I’m talking about gun charges to everything, just being that guy that didn’t know what he was doing out there that didn’t belong out there. I was the guy that lost his way." (H/T WrestleZone)

Since then, Truth has come a long way and has become one of the most beloved characters in WWE.

#2. Former WWE Superstar Adam Rose

WWE @WWE WWE has granted Adam Rose's request to be released, as of today. WWE wishes Rose the best in all future endeavors. po.st/9IhYfA WWE has granted Adam Rose's request to be released, as of today. WWE wishes Rose the best in all future endeavors. po.st/9IhYfA

Adam Rose was once the leader of The Rosebuds on WWE TV and a popular member of the roster. His wrestling career took a huge hit in May 2016 when he was arrested on charges of domestic violence and tampering with a witness.

Since WWE has a zero-tolerance policy regarding domestic violence, the star was indefinitely suspended as soon as the news was made public. Rose was released from custody on a $1,000 bond the following day and went on to request his release from the company, which was granted.

Just over a month later, on June 14th, 2016, the charges against the former star were dropped.

#1. Former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam (RVD)

DTA Wrestling @DTAWrestling year ago, Paul Heyman awarded WWE Champion Rob Van Dam the ECW Championship on the pilot episode of ECW! #WWE (6/13/06) On This Dayyear ago, Paul Heyman awarded WWE Champion Rob Van Dam the ECW Championship on the pilot episode of ECW! (6/13/06) On This Day 1️⃣6️⃣ year ago, Paul Heyman awarded WWE Champion Rob Van Dam the ECW Championship on the pilot episode of ECW! 🎈🏆 #WWE https://t.co/nc8xqt4Ril

Rob Van Dam finally reached the brass ring in WWE in 2006 when he cashed in on his Money in the Bank contract to become the world champion. In June 2006, RVD and fellow star Terry Funk were arrested on drug-related charges on the U.S. Route 52 in Hanging Rock, Ohio.

The duo was released after posting bail and later pleaded guilty to speeding and possession of marijuana. The former star was handed a $140 fine and additional court costs.

WWE then forced RVD to drop the world championship on RAW and the ECW Championship the following night before suspending him from the company. RVD went on to talk to WhatCulture about his 2006 arrest earlier this year, where he noted that he "dropped the ball."

When I did have the world championship, I dropped the ball by getting busted, whether it would be a crime now or not. And by the way, it was just, I had a bag with me it was a possession. But that’s what it was, which isn’t, you know, even illegal a lot of times but, I feel like, hey, that’s great that we’ve made progress and I’m glad to be part of that. And so yeah, that’s part of being ahead of my time part of being feeling valid like I have a place in this life to move people forward in ways that I see on necessary or fit."

Rob Van Dam overcame the 2006 incident and went on to wrestle in several promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling. He even returned to WWE for a brief run (2013-2014) and got inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021.

