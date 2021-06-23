5 Current and former WWE Superstars who are set to become parents in 2021

There has been quite a baby boom in the wrestling world in recent years. Several current and former WWE Superstars welcoming new additions to their families.

The likes of Nikki and Brie Bella, Maryse, Becky Lynch and former WWE star Sarah Logan have welcomed children over the past few years. Former WWE stars Renee Young and Brandi Rhodes recently announced the arrival of their daughters, whilst several other stars have shown off their growing bumps and sonogram photos ahead of their new arrivals.

The following list looks at just five current and former WWE Superstars who are set to welcome children in the coming months.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since WrestleMania 35 when the former RAW Women's Champion lost her title in the first-ever women's main event.

Rousey made it clear that she was leaving in order to take some time away to start a family with her husband Travis Browne, going as far as to call it an "impregnation vacation" on social media.

Earlier this year, there were reports that Rousey could be set to make her return to WWE to face Becky Lynch, who is currently on maternity leave, but that wasn't the case.

Instead, The Baddest Woman on the Planet took to her Youtube channel to announce that she was expecting her first child. Rousey was around four months pregnant when she revealed the happy news to the WWE Universe and has also revealed that the due date is September 22nd.

The couple have opted against announcing the gender of their child publicly alongside recent reveals.

Rousey tried to hide her happy news from the public for as long as she could before stating that she couldn't hide her growing bump anymore. The former Women's Champion has since shown off her pregnancy journey in several Instagram posts over the past few months.

Rousey's current WWE status remains up in the air with reports stating that her contract came to an end earlier this year. There are still storyline arcs that could bring Rousey back to the company in the future. But that could be a few years away now after the former UFC star has welcomed her first child.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham